Key Highlights: Holland America’s 2025-26 Program Down Under

Holland America Line’s Noordam is returning to the South Pacific for the 2025-26 winter.

Sailing from Australia and New Zealand, the vessel is set to offer a series of unique itineraries that also feature ports of call in Hawaii and South Pacific Islands.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the highlights of the program, which extends between October 2025 and April 2026.

South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand

Ship: Noordam

Date: October 12, 2025

Length: 28 days

Homeports: Seattle (United States) to Sydney (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Honolulu, Kahului and Nawiliwili (United States); Pago Pago (American Samoa); Savusavu, Dravuni, Lautoka, and Suva (Fiji); and Mystery Island (Vanuatu)

Before starting its winter program in Australia & New Zealand, the Noordam offers a 28-day repositioning cruise via Hawaii and the South Pacific Islands.

The unique itinerary sails from Seattle to Sydney and includes nine ports of call in Hawaii, American Samoa, Fiji and Vanuatu. The cruise can also be combined with the upcoming departure for a 41-day “Collectors Voyage” that explores additional destinations in New Zealand with non-repeating ports of call.

Australia and New Zealand

Ship: Noordam

Date: Departures in November, February, and March

Length: 14 days

Homeports: Sydney (Australia) to Auckland (New Zealand) or reverse

Itinerary: Combination of ports in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand, including Melbourne, Hobart, Burnie, Tauranga, Napier, Dunedin, Picton, Timaru, and Waitangi

The Noordam is offering several open-jaw cruises between New Zealand and Australia during its winter program in the region. With departures in November, February and March, the cruises feature different itineraries that sail to a combination of ports including Melbourne, Hobart, Timaru and Waitangi.

The 14-day voyages also feature scenic cruising in New Zealand’s Milford Sound, which is located within Fiordland National Park.

New Zealand Discovery

Ship: Noordam

Date: December 7, 2025

Length: 14 days

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin (New Zealand)

Soon after arriving in the South Pacific, the Noordam is offering a port-intensive roundtrip cruise from Sydney that visits several destinations in New Zealand.

According to Holland America Line, the 14-day itinerary was crafted to immerse guests in the country, with visits to Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga and more. Passengers will also be able to take advantage of the Global Fresh Fish Program, which brings native fresh fish and other local ingredients on board, including New Zealand’s green lipped muscles.

South Australian Discovery Holiday

Ship: Noordam

Date: December 21, 2025

Length: 14 days

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Melbourne, Phillip Island, Eden, Adelaide and Penneshaw, Australia; Burnie, Port Arthur and Hobart (Australia)

Sailing roundtrip from Sydney, the “South Australian Discovery” itinerary sails over the holidays and features visits to several destinations in Southern Australia and Tasmania.

Among the highlights of the voyage are visits to less usual ports of call in the region, such as Philip Island and Port Island. The Noordam is also scheduled to visit Penneshaw, the second largest town in Kangaroo Island.

Island of the South Pacific

Ship: Noordam

Date: January 4, 2026

Length: 29 days

Homeports: Sydney (Australia) to Auckland (New Zealand)

Complete Itinerary: Moreton Island, Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns (Australia); Alotau, Conflict Islands, and Kiriwina Island (Papua New Guinea); Guadalcanal (Solomon Islands); Luganville, Vila and Mystery Island (Vanuatu); Suva and Dravuni (Fiji); Vava’u and Nukualofa (Tonga); Bay of Islands, and Tauranga (New Zealand)

In early January 2026, the Noordam sets sail from Sydney for a unique one-way cruise to Auckland that features several islands across the South Pacific.

Also visiting additional destinations in Australia and New Zealand, the cruise features ports of call in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga.