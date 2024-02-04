Holland America Announces 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand Season

Holland America Line has officially opened bookings for its 2025-26 cruise season to Australia and New Zealand, with the season running from November 2025 through March 2026.

According to a press release, the Noordam’s 14-day itineraries allow guests to experience both Australia and New Zealand.

highlighting this season are the new Collectors’ Voyages, which combine a two-week cruise with an extended Legendary Voyage to the South Pacific, offering up to 50 days of adventure across several cruising regions.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line, commented: “Australia and New Zealand are excellent options for cruisers looking for global destinations, iconic cities, and wild wonders. We craft our cruises to showcase the best of each region. With these voyages, guests can immerse themselves in New Zealand in a port-intensive itinerary that also features scenic cruising through Milford Sound, or they can see wildlife like penguins and kangaroos while exploring South Australia.”

Cruises sail roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand, and are aboard the Noordam:

“Australia and New Zealand” — 14 days, between Sydney and Auckland. Departures are in November, February, and March. Combination of ports in Australia, Tasmania, and New Zealand.

“New Zealand Discovery” — 14 days, roundtrip from Sydney. Departs December 7, 2025. All New Zealand Ports: Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton (Christchurch) and Port Chalmers (Dunedin).

“South Australia Discovery Holiday” — 14 days, roundtrip from Sydney. Departs December 21, 2025. Ports: Melbourne, Phillip Island, Eden, Adelaide, and Penneshaw, Australia; Burnie, Port Arthur and Hobart (late departure), Tasmania.

For those seeking an extended vacation, Noordam’s Collectors’ Voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries to explore multiple areas. These voyages range from 28 to 50 days, including the 41-day “South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand” and the 50-day “New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing” Collectors’ Voyage, among others.