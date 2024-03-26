JAXPORT and Carnival Cruise Line Extend Cruise Service Agreement

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) and Carnival Cruise Line have reached an agreement to extend cruise service from Jacksonville, the port authority said in a statement.

As part of the deal, the company will continue to sail from Jacksonville until 2026, with options to extend the agreement through 2030.

Currently sailing from JAXPORT’s North Jacksonville Cruise Terminal, the Carnival Elation will remain based at the homeport.

The 2,697-passenger vessel currently offers a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas that sail to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Bimini, among other destinations.

The new contract extends cruise service from Jacksonville for two more years and includes four one-year renewal options.

“The continued growth of our cruise program is another way we create jobs and economic impact for our region and state,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

“JAXPORT has a longstanding partnership with Carnival, and we are grateful for their commitment to serving Jacksonville and providing even more reasons for tourists to visit our great city,” he added.

More than 3 million passengers have sailed from Jacksonville during 20 years of Carnival cruise service at the homeport, JAXPORT said.

The port has completed a series of upgrades to the cruise terminal to enhance the passenger experience, the port authority added, including a new parking area with easier access to the terminal.

The cruise terminal also offers an upgraded VIP Lounge and an improved boarding platform allowing passengers to enter the ship on the Promenade level.

The cruise industry in Jacksonville supports nearly 800 jobs and more than $187 million in annual economic impact for Northeast Florida.

In related news, Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced plans to sail from Jacksonville starting in November 2025.

Marking the company’s debut in North Florida, the Norwegian Pearl is set to offer a seasonal program that includes four- to 12-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.