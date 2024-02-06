Norwegian Cruise Line to Homeport in Jacksonville

The JAXPORT Board of Directors unanimously approved a four year agreement for a three-year cruise operation with Norwegian Cruise Line to provide passenger cruise service from Jacksonville, Fla., beginning in November 2025, according to a press release.

The 2,394-guest capacity Norwegian Gem will homeport in Jacksonville, Fla. from November to April every year through 2028, offering seasonal cruises to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean.

When Norwegian Gem arrives at JAXPORT in November 2025, it will mark the first time NCL homeports in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Today marks a new milestone in the relationship between Norwegian Cruise Line and JAXPORT,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We look forward to Norwegian Gem’s arrival to Jacksonville in November 2025, and welcoming guests from the area, as well as neighboring cities and states, on board to deliver them an exceptional vacation. Thank you to the entire JAXPORT team for the partnership and welcoming us into your city!”

The Norwegian Gem will sail various cruises, offering three 12-day and two 11-day roundtrip Eastern Caribbean sailings from Jacksonville, Fla. calling to the destinations of Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas and St. John’s, U.S. Virgin Islands; Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and more. The ship will also sail a series of four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas, calling to Great Stirrup Cay, Freeport, and Nassau, Bahamas.

Sailings will be available to book beginning Feb. 15, 2024 .

“Expanding our popular cruise program provides passengers throughout the Southeast U.S. and beyond with even more reasons to choose Jacksonville for their next vacation,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “We thank Norwegian Cruise Line for their partnership and look forward to working with them to attract more tourism, and the jobs and economic impact it supports, to our community.”