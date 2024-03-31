HX Offers Early Booking Discounts for 2025 and 2026

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) is offering an early booking discount of up to 25 percent for sailings in 2025 and 2026, the company announced in a press release.

The discounted rate is being applied to all departures scheduled between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, and includes itineraries to an array of destinations, from Antarctica to Greenland, Alaska and the Galapagos.

Furthermore, if guests find the same cabin for a lower price after booking, the company will give them back the difference as part of the HX Price Promise initiative, the company said.

To take advantage of the offers, HX added, guests must book before June 30, 2024.

“As we look towards our 2025 and 2026 sailings, we’re proud to not only continue offering an industry-leading product but importantly create an experience which delivers the best value too,” said Alex Delamare-White, Chief Commercial Officer at HX.

“Every HX trip is designed to give you the ultimate expedition experience. From the spectacular landscapes of Antarctica to the rich wildlife of the Galápagos Islands, with so many other amazing destinations to explore. With the combination of our all-inclusive offering, early booking discount and price promise, there has never been a better time to book an adventure with HX,” he added.

In related news, HX recently announced plans to enhance its onboard experience with an all-inclusive product.

The new experience will be rolled out in a phased manner, starting with expeditions to Antarctica and the Galápagos departing in October 2024.

HX plans to expand the new offering to its entire fleet and all covered destinations starting in November 2024.

For guests booking an HX expedition, starting with Antarctica & Galápagos departures in October 2024, their regular-grade cabin will now feature several inclusions, such as daily expeditions and activities, free Wi-Fi, a selection of beverages, gratuities and more.