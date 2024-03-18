HX Set to Go All Inclusive

HX Expeditions will transition to an all-inclusive product later this year, according to Alex Delamere-White, chief commercial officer.

“It’s a bold move,” he said, as the expedition brand will include basically everything in the ticket price to enhance its product and simplify the messaging, especially in the North American market.

“Expedition cruising is complex for our customers and complex for our B2B partners, so this is simplifying how we sell it,” he said.

Market research showed that potential guests felt that there could hidden charges with expedition cruising, Delamere-White explained.

“All inclusive is a well-known proposition and now we have the time to explain the experience. We are the market leader,” Delamere-White noted. “We want to demystify the world of expedition cruising.”

The goal is to grow the North American market to become the company’s number one source market. 2025 is already ahead of 2024 sales wise, Delamere-White said.

That is led by the company’s Antarctica and Galapagos programs, where the latter had hosted 100 travel partners earlier this year. In addition, Delamere-White said the company would visit over 1,000 North American travel agents in the first quarter alone.

“We’re working hard to tell our story and help the trade understand what HX is all about. People like the fact we have a premium look and feel to our brand. We want to be as easy as possible to do business with.”

For guests booking a HX expedition, starting with Antarctica & Galápagos expeditions in October 2024, their regular grade cabin will now include: