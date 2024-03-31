Former Birka Stockholm Enters Service for New Cruise Line

The former Birka Stockholm recently entered service for a new cruise line, Gotland Alandia Cruises.

After being acquired by Gotland Alandia Cruises in early 2023, the cruise ship began a series of short cruises in Northern Europe.

Sailing from the Swedish port of Stockholm, the 1,800-guest vessel is now set to offer one- to three-night cruises to destinations in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea.

Ports of call include Mariehamn, Finland; Visby, Ystad, Härnösand and Höga Kusten, Sweden; Bornholm, Denmark; and Riga, Latvia.

Now named Birka Gotland, the 2004-built ship underwent a major refurbishment before welcoming its first guests.

According to Gotland Alandia Cruises, over $6 million was invested in the vessel, which included updates to staterooms and the redesign of several public areas.

One of the upgraded spaces is the Archipelago Spa, which now offers high-class treatments and a fresh new look, the company stated.

The ship’s sun deck was also redone, the company added, while a new set of suites was added at the front.

After the refurbishment, Birka Gotland now boasts a total of nine distinct bars, coffee shops, and restaurants, including specialty options.

The 34,924-ton vessel is also equipped with a nightclub that offers live music every day of the week, the company added.

Gotland Alandia Cruises is operated as a joint venture between Finland-based Viking Line and Sweden-based Gotlandsbolaget.

Originally built for Birka Cruises, the Birka Gotland was out of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

With its previous operator ceasing operations due to the health crisis, the vessel remained inactive for three years before being purchased by Gotland Alandia Cruises for approximately 40 million euro.

The ship, which also sailed as the Birka Paradise, was purpose-designed to offer short cruises in Scandinavia and Northern Europe.