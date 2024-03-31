Explora Journeys Partners with Archiproducts for Milan Design Week

Explora Journeys is joining forces with Archiproducts for Fuorisalone, a design week that is set to take place in Milan, Italy between April 16 and April 21, 2024.

The partnership was announced in a press release issued by the luxury brand of the MSC Cruises Group.

Explora Journeys and Archiproducts will present an immersive brand and design installation, the brand explained, which was conceived to transport visitors into a “dimension of well-being and connection with themselves, the surrounding spaces and others.”

AQUA by Archiproducts, curated by Studiopepe, showcases the “exploration of interior design where furniture seamlessly integrates with forms and materials that resemble the aquatic element,” the luxury brand added.

The exhibition will also present a collection by Unopiù for Explora Journeys. According to the company, Unopiù is an Italian furniture manufacturer specialized in the production and distribution of designer furniture and outdoor accessories.

The installation along via Tortona will invite visitors to experience an ocean-inspired deck furnished with the Unopiù Davos collection by Matteo Nunziati, Explora added.

The furniture will also be featured exclusively onboard the brand’s upcoming luxury cruise ship, the Explora II.

The Davos collection will be presented with a limited-edition line featuring outdoor fabric colors entirely customized for Explora Journeys, the company added.

The AQUA installation will continue inside the Archiproducts, with a new immersive experience where water becomes a principle and a design concept.

The installation at the Archiproducts showroom in via Tortona 31 will be open to the public, from April 16 to 21.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Explora II will embark on its maiden journey on August 11, 2024.

On the day, the ship sails from Barcelona, Spain to Civitavecchia, Italy on an eight-night cruise that features visits to the ports of Ibiza, Marseille, Genoa, Portofino, Monte Carlo and Santo Stefano.