Costa Deliziosa Makes Inaugural Visit to Kobe

The Costa Deliziosa made its maiden call to Kobe this week.

Offering Costa Cruises’ annual world cruise, the cruise ship arrived at the Japanese port on March 25, 2024.

According to the Port of Kobe, the Deliziosa was welcomed with a special ceremony that included a colorful spray of water by a Kobe City fireboat and a performance by the Kobe City Firefighting Band.

A welcome ceremony was also held onboard, during which local authorities were joined by the ship’s officials and crew.

Passengers enjoyed sightseeing around Kobe before going to a sake tasting at the local cruise terminal, the Port of Kobe added.

After 11 hours docked, the 92,700-ton cruise ship departed at 9 p.m. for the Japanese port of Nagasaki.

The Costa Deliziosa is currently offering Costa Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise. The 116-night cruise departed from Savona, Italy in December 2024.

After sailing to destinations in Europe, the Caribbean and South America, the 2,260-guest vessel crossed the Pacific in late February.

The cruise then featured visits to destinations in Australia before arriving at the South Pacific Isles and continuing to the Far East.

In addition to Kobe and Nagasaki, the Costa Deliziosa is also set to visit other destinations in the region, such as Busan, South Korea; Keelung, Taiwan; and Hong Kong.

Before arriving back in Italy in mid-May, the ship is also scheduled to sail to ports of call in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and Europe.

A popular destination for cruise ships in Japan, Kobe received several maiden calls recently. Before the Costa Deliziosa, the port also hosted Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam and Phoenix Reisen’s Artania.

On March 16, the Riviera also arrived at the port for the first time. Debuting in Asia, the Oceania Cruises’ ship was received with a special welcome ceremony.