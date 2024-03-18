Riviera Makes Maiden Call to Kobe Port

Oceania Cruises’ Riviera made its maiden call to Kobe Port on March 16, during its first voyage visiting Japan, according to a press release.

To commemorate the occasion, a welcome ceremony was held onboard.

“On behalf of Oceania Cruises, my officers, staff and crew, I would like to sincerely thank you all for this wonderful opportunity to visit beautiful Kobe for the first time on board the Riviera. We all look forward to discovering your amazing city and enjoying the warm welcome of the local people,” said Captain Maksym Melnikov.

“We know that Kobe was one of the first cities to open communication with the West. We also know that your city has hosted many world cultural, sporting and business events. Therefore, we are confident to recognize that your great city not only has a brilliant past but also a bright future. We will continue to bring our guests aboard Oceania ships to Kobe and build even stronger ties with your port and your community.”

Mr. Kawanaka, deputy Director of the Kobe Port Authority, said: “We extend our sincere welcome to the Riviera for the first calling at the Kobe Port today. Kobe Port is one of the most beautiful ports in the world, located between the mountains and the sea. Also, there are many ways to enjoy Kobe. Kobe is renowned for Kobe beef and Japanese sake. In fact, one quarter of Japan’s sake is produced in Kobe. Some breweries are close here, so if you have a chance, please visit there.”

The Riviera was welcomed with a water spray display by Kobe City fire boats and a music performance by a local symphonic band. At the time of the departure, the ship was sent off with balloons made of natural materials

The ship departed from Kobe at 4:00 p.m. on March 17.