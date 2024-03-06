Alaskan Dream ‘Not For Sale’ and Enjoying Strong Demand

Alaskan Dream Cruises is not for sale, according to CFO Jeremy Plank, responding to a podcast that recently profiled a small ship Alaskan cruise company that been listed for sale on a business brokerage website.

Plank said the company was not being marketed for sale nor was it being marketed for a capital raise.

“The organization is not being marketed for sale, nor are we being marketed for a capital raise. We’re pleased to report that things are normalizing post pandemic and our family business is enjoying strong booking demand heading into the 2024 season,” Plank said in a statement.

“Like many companies, especially in the hospitality and tourism space, we were working to shore up capital during the pandemic and shortly thereafter. As part of these capital raise efforts there were conversations with private equity groups.”

Plank said the business was fully up and operational heading into the 2024 season, which features a new itinerary, while the 2025 program will feature two new experiences.

“In recent years we’ve also bolstered our internal staff with new, year-round positions, including a Director of Guest Experience, Corporate Executive Chef, and Expedition Leader Coordinator. This year will see enhanced educational programming aboard, a reimagined culinary program focusing on sustainable Alaska cuisine, and other exciting additions to the guest experience that we can’t wait to share,” he said.

“We believe more than ever before our guests will leave having experienced the “True Alaska” that our Alaska Native-owned company is uniquely positioned to deliver.”