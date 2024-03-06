Alaskan Dream Cruise Appears To Be For Sale

Alaskan Dream Cruises may be for sale, at least according to the Acquisitions Anonymous podcast, which recently profiled a cruise line for sale through Generational Equity, a business brokerage.

The cruise line profiled that was for sale was exclusively operating seasonally in Alaska with small ships of 12 to 76 guests, and was noted as one of the largest permit holders in Alaska for Glacier Bay National Park.

The description of the business matches up with Alaskan Dream Cruises, which has a fleet of small ships operating seasonally in Alaska.

The company’s fleet includes the Chicagof Dream, Admiralty Dream, Baranof Dream and Alaskan Dream. The largest being the 207-foot Chicagof Dream.

The podcast said the small ship cruise line had $13.5 million in revenue in 2023 and approximately $2 million in EBITDA.

The company is part of Allen Marine, a major tour provider in Alaska. A request for comment was not returned.

An asking price was not revealed.