A Look at Viking Vesta’s Inaugural Deployment

Set to enter service in mid-2025, the new Viking Vesta will offer a mix of itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe that sail to the Greek Islands, the Adriatic Sea, the Italian Riviera and Iceland.

Maiden Voyage

Date: July 2, 2025

Length: 13 days

Homeports: Venice (Italy) to Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Split and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Corfu (Greece); Naples, Livorno and Civitavecchia (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Marseille (France)

Scheduled to enter service in July 2025, the new Viking Vesta is sailing the “Mediterranean Odyssey” itinerary for its maiden voyage.

With visits to six destinations in ten countries, the cruise allows guests to visit some of the Mediterranean’s most historic ports including Rome, Venice and Tuscany. The itinerary also features ports of call in the French Riviera, as well as stops in Croatia and Spain.

Iceland, British Isles and Iberia

Date: July 14, 2025

Length: 15 days

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Reykjavik (Iceland)

Complete Itinerary: Valencia, Málaga and La Coruña (Spain); Porto and Lisbon (Portugal); Dublin (Ireland); and Liverpool (England)

A few weeks after entering service, the Viking Vela is set to debut in Northern Europe with a 14-night cruise to Iceland. Sailing between Barcelona and Reykjavik, the one-way itinerary features visits to destinations in Portugal, Spain, Ireland, England and Iceland.

According to Viking, the cruise is a “voyage of diversity” that showcases the different scenarios and climates of Europe.

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Date: September 1, 2025

Length: 8 days

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece) to Istanbul (Turkey)

Complete Itinerary: Heraklion and Rhodes (Greece); Kusadasi, and Canakkale (Turkey)

After returning to the Mediterranean, the Viking Vesta is also set to offer itineraries to the Greece and Turkey. Named “Ancient Mediterranean Treasures,” this seven-night cruise sails to a total of six destinations in the region.

The port-intensive cruise features two days in Istanbul and Piraeus – from which guests can explore Greece’s Capital City Athens. The ship is also set to visit Hekralion, Rhodes, Kusadasi and Canakkale.

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Date: October 6, 2025

Length: 8 days

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Sete and Marseille (France); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Livorno (Italy)

The Western Mediterranean is also featured in Viking Vesta’s maiden season. On October 6, for instance, the ship sets sail on the “Iconic Western Mediterranean” itinerary, which features a total of six destinations in France, Monaco, Spain and Italy.

According to Viking, the France’s famed southern coast and Italy’s Renaissance treasures take center stage at this itinerary, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the culture and history of Catalunya, Tuscany, Monaco and more.

Italian Sojourn

Date: December 8, 2025

Length: 8 days

Homeports: Civitavecchia to Venice (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Bari and Crotone (Italy); Sibenik (Croatia)

According to Viking, the “Italian Sojourn” itinerary allows guests to “sail around Italy’s boot” while visiting the Amalfi Coast, Sicily, Puglia and other ports.

Departing from Civitavecchia, the seven-night cruise also includes an overnight in Venice, in addition to a stop in Croatia’s oldest coastal town, Sibenik.