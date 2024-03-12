A Look at Norwegian’s New Itineraries from Jacksonville

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding a new homeport in Jacksonville. Starting in the 2025-26 winter, the company will sail from the North Florida port for a series of four- to 12-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Cruise Industry News examines some of the highlights of the company’s new seasonal program and its itineraries.

Five-Night Cruise to the Bahamas

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Date: 12 departures between November 2025 and March 2026

Length: 5 nights

Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)

Itinerary: Nassau, Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas)

Offered by the Norwegian Gem several times during the season, this five-night cruise takes guests to three destinations in the Bahamas.

Along with a visit to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay, the itinerary also includes stops in Freeport and Nassau, as well as a full day at sea.

11-Night Cruise to the Caribbean

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Date: December 1, 2025 and February 17, 2026

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Freeport (Bahamas); Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Tortola (British Virgin Islands); Basseterre (St. Kitts and Nevis); and St. John’s (Antigua)

Norwegian Cruise Line is also offering longer cruises to the Caribbean departing from Jacksonville. This 11-night itinerary sets sail to the Southern Caribbean and includes visits to a total of seven destinations.

The cruise highlights popular ports of call in the region, such as San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. John’s, Antigua. Departure dates are available in December and February.

12-Night Cruise to the Caribbean

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Date: January 4 and 20, 2026

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)

Itinerary: Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas); Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic); San Juan (Puerto Rico); St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands); Basseterre (St. Kitts); Tortola (British Virgin Islands); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

The longer cruise of the season sails for 12 nights and features visits to a total of eight destinations across the Bahamas, the Eastern Caribbean and the Southern Caribbean.

Departing on two different dates in January, the itinerary starts with stops in Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay. Then, it continues to Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and Tortola. Before returning to Jacksonville, the cruise also offers three full days of cruising in the Caribbean Sea.

Four-Night Cruise to the Bahamas

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Date: Seven departures between December 2025 and April 2026

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)

Itinerary: Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas)

The Norwegian Gem is also offering four-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Jacksonville. With several departure dates between December 2025 and April 2026, the itineraries are highlighted by visits to Norwegian’s private island destination Great Stirrup Cay.

In addition to one day at sea, the cruises also feature a stop in Freeport before returning to North Florida.