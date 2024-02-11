Royal Caribbean’s 2023-24 Winter: New Ship and Caribbean Focus

Royal Caribbean International’s 2023-224 winter season includes the debut of the Icon of the Seas, in addition to an extensive deployment in the Caribbean.
In addition to the new vessel, 15 of the company’s ships are set to offer itineraries in the Caribbean while sailing from a variety of homeports.
The 2023-24 winter season also includes significant capacity in Asia and Australia, as well as Royal Caribbean’s first world cruise as the the 274-night cruise set sail in December on the Serenade of the Seas.
Here’s breakdown of the company’s offerings for the season:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Icon of the Seas
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Built: 2023
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises that sail to either the Western or the Eastern Caribbean and feature visits to St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Roatán, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. All itineraries also include a visit to Perfect Day at Cococay, in the Bahamas
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on January 27
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with visits to the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Honduras, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Six-night cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean, in addition to eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao and more
Sailing Season: November 11 to April 13
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, in addition to eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean and a three-night cruise to the Bahamas in May
Sailing Season: November 12 to May 10
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Built: 2016
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán
Sailing Season: Year-round
Allure of the Seas
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Sailing Season: October 31 to July 5
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Miami (Unites States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean visiting CocoCay, Nassau, Labadee, St. Thomas, Jamaica, and more
Sailing Season: November 1 to April 14
Independence of the Seas
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Built: 2007
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: October 31 to April 26
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Built: 2006
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 2004
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting Barbados, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Trinidad, Tobago, and more
Sailing Season: November 18 to March 23
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2003
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, in addition to seven-night charter cruises to the Southern Caribbean in February
Sailing Season: Year-round
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: Four to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean cruises visiting Mexico, Belize and Honduras, in addition to a six-night cruise to the Bahamas in March and a 14-night cruise to the Panama Canal and Los Angeles in April
Sailing Season: October 23 to April 8
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Port Canaveral (Unites States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Eight- and six-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Croix, St. Thomas, Labadee and the Dominican Republic and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2000
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Five and nine nights
Itineraries: Nine-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean visiting Grenada, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica, and more, as well as five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti
Sailing Season: November 11 to April 19
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 1999
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico’s Cozumel and Costa Maya
Sailing Season: May 9 to April 25
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Built: 1997
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Belize, and Honduras
Sailing Season: November 27 to May 11
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 1997
Homeports: Cartagena (Colombia) and Colón (Panama)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting Panama, Colombia, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao
Sailing Season: December 17 to April 13
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 1996
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Nine to 12 nights
Itineraries: Different nine- to 12-night cruises to Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Antigua, Cartagena, Aruba, Bonaire, and more
Sailing Season: November 6 to March 18
U.S. East Coast
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Built: 2015
Homeport: Cape Liberty/New York (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Seven- and eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida, in addition to 11-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: October 30 to April 28
Vision of the Seas
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 1998
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Eight to 13 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, as well as week-long cruises to South Carolina, Florida, and the Bahamas
Sailing Season: Year-round
U.S. West Coast
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California, in addition to week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Sailing Season: Year-round
Australia and New Zealand
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Built: 2016
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: Three to 12 nights
Itineraries: Australia Coast, Tasmania, South Pacific, New Zealand and more
Sailing Season: November 3 to April 3
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Built: 2014
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: Three to nine nights
Itineraries: Australia Coast, Tasmania, South Pacific, New Zealand and more
Sailing Season: October 28 to March 27
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: Six to 18 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, including a 34-night Round Australia cruise divided in two legs
Sailing Season: October 22 to April 4
Asia
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: Singapore
Length: Three to nine nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to longer voyages to Vietnam and Thailand
Sailing Season: Year-round before April 18
World Cruise
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 2003
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 274 nights
Itineraries: Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise is set to visit a total of 150 ports of call in 60 countries and seven continents before returning to Miami in September
Sailing Season: December 10 to September 10