Royal Caribbean’s 2023-24 Winter: New Ship and Caribbean Focus

Royal Caribbean International’s 2023-224 winter season includes the debut of the Icon of the Seas, in addition to an extensive deployment in the Caribbean.

In addition to the new vessel, 15 of the company’s ships are set to offer itineraries in the Caribbean while sailing from a variety of homeports.

The 2023-24 winter season also includes significant capacity in Asia and Australia, as well as Royal Caribbean’s first world cruise as the the 274-night cruise set sail in December on the Serenade of the Seas.

Here’s breakdown of the company’s offerings for the season:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Icon of the Seas

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Built: 2023

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises that sail to either the Western or the Eastern Caribbean and feature visits to St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Roatán, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. All itineraries also include a visit to Perfect Day at Cococay, in the Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on January 27

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with visits to the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Honduras, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Six-night cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean, in addition to eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao and more

Sailing Season: November 11 to April 13

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, in addition to eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean and a three-night cruise to the Bahamas in May

Sailing Season: November 12 to May 10

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Built: 2016

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán

Sailing Season: Year-round

Allure of the Seas

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Sailing Season: October 31 to July 5

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Miami (Unites States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean visiting CocoCay, Nassau, Labadee, St. Thomas, Jamaica, and more

Sailing Season: November 1 to April 14

Independence of the Seas

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Sailing Season: October 31 to April 26

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Built: 2006

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 2004

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting Barbados, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Trinidad, Tobago, and more

Sailing Season: November 18 to March 23

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2003

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, in addition to seven-night charter cruises to the Southern Caribbean in February

Sailing Season: Year-round

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Four to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean cruises visiting Mexico, Belize and Honduras, in addition to a six-night cruise to the Bahamas in March and a 14-night cruise to the Panama Canal and Los Angeles in April

Sailing Season: October 23 to April 8

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Port Canaveral (Unites States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Eight- and six-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Croix, St. Thomas, Labadee and the Dominican Republic and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2000

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Five and nine nights

Itineraries: Nine-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean visiting Grenada, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica, and more, as well as five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti

Sailing Season: November 11 to April 19

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 1999

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico’s Cozumel and Costa Maya

Sailing Season: May 9 to April 25

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Built: 1997

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Belize, and Honduras

Sailing Season: November 27 to May 11

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 1997

Homeports: Cartagena (Colombia) and Colón (Panama)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting Panama, Colombia, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao

Sailing Season: December 17 to April 13

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Different nine- to 12-night cruises to Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Antigua, Cartagena, Aruba, Bonaire, and more

Sailing Season: November 6 to March 18

U.S. East Coast

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Built: 2015

Homeport: Cape Liberty/New York (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Seven- and eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida, in addition to 11-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: October 30 to April 28

Vision of the Seas

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 1998

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: Eight to 13 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, as well as week-long cruises to South Carolina, Florida, and the Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round

U.S. West Coast

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California, in addition to week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Sailing Season: Year-round

Australia and New Zealand

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Built: 2016

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: Three to 12 nights

Itineraries: Australia Coast, Tasmania, South Pacific, New Zealand and more

Sailing Season: November 3 to April 3

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Built: 2014

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: Three to nine nights

Itineraries: Australia Coast, Tasmania, South Pacific, New Zealand and more

Sailing Season: October 28 to March 27

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: Six to 18 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, including a 34-night Round Australia cruise divided in two legs

Sailing Season: October 22 to April 4

Asia

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Singapore

Length: Three to nine nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to longer voyages to Vietnam and Thailand

Sailing Season: Year-round before April 18

World Cruise

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 2003

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 274 nights

Itineraries: Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise is set to visit a total of 150 ports of call in 60 countries and seven continents before returning to Miami in September

Sailing Season: December 10 to September 10