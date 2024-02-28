Royal Caribbean Pushes Back Star of the Seas Maiden Cruise

Royal Caribbean International pushed back the introduction of the new Star of the Seas, with the cancellation of two of the ship’s inaugural sailings.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the second Icon-Class vessel is now set to enter revenue service on August 31, 2025.

According to statements sent to booked guests, the sailings previously scheduled to depart on August 17 and August 24, 2025 are no longer going ahead.

“While we’re working hard on completing our newest Icon Class ship, the Star of the Seas, and after a review of the work that remains to be done, we’re unfortunately forced to delay the ship’s delivery date,” Royal Caribbean said on one of the cancellation notices.

“We’re terribly sorry for the impact that this delay has on your vacation plans,” the statement continued.

Passengers are asked to contact Royal Caribbean or their travel agents in order to discuss alternate options, which include transferring their booking to the new inaugural cruise on August 31, 2025.

Alternatively, guests can move their booking to other ships under different conditions. They may also choose to cancel their reservation and receive a full monetary refund.

Following the 2023-built Icon of the Seas, the Star of the Seas is poised to launch service from Port Canaveral.

Sailing from Central Florida on a year-round basis, the LNG-powered ship will offer seven-night cruises to different parts of the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

For its new maiden voyage, the Star is sailing from Port Canaveral for a week-long itinerary to the Western Caribbean.

The cruise features visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico, in addition to Roatán, in Honduras, and Royal Caribbean International’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Also coming from the Meyer Turku, a third Icon Class ship is set to enter service sometime in Spring 2026.