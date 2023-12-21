Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Keel Laid for New Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Star of the Seas Keel Laying

Meyer Turku started the hull assembly of Star of the Seas, the second Icon Class ship.

The keel-laying ceremony for Royal Caribbean’s new ship took place on December 15.

Star of the Seas Keel Laying

As per tradition, a crane lowered a massive steel block to the bottom of the construction pool on trestles to signal the start of the ship’s hull assembly. Coins were placed under the steel block for good luck and protection.

Star of the Seas Keel Laying

“Star of the Seas is very important for both the shipyard and the partner network: the 13,000 man-years spent on building the ship create employment and business in Varsinais-Suomi and, with the supply chains, significantly wider as well. Once the ship is complete, it will strengthen a completely new kind of cruise experience with the standards set by its sister ship Icon,” said CEO Tim Meyer.

The Star of the Seas is set to enter service in 2025, sailing week-long cruises from Port Canaveral. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.