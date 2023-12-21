Keel Laid for New Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

Meyer Turku started the hull assembly of Star of the Seas, the second Icon Class ship.

The keel-laying ceremony for Royal Caribbean’s new ship took place on December 15.

As per tradition, a crane lowered a massive steel block to the bottom of the construction pool on trestles to signal the start of the ship’s hull assembly. Coins were placed under the steel block for good luck and protection.

“Star of the Seas is very important for both the shipyard and the partner network: the 13,000 man-years spent on building the ship create employment and business in Varsinais-Suomi and, with the supply chains, significantly wider as well. Once the ship is complete, it will strengthen a completely new kind of cruise experience with the standards set by its sister ship Icon,” said CEO Tim Meyer.

The Star of the Seas is set to enter service in 2025, sailing week-long cruises from Port Canaveral.