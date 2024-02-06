Royal Caribbean Names Top Travel Partners of 2023

Royal Caribbean International has announced its “Travel Partners of the Year” for 2023, honoring 13 North American travel agencies that have excelled in promoting and booking Royal Caribbean vacations.

This recognition follows a year marked by the Icon of the Seas debut and the adults-only Hideaway Beach at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

This year’s lineup included first-time recipients such as Travelmation and Entertainment Cruise Productions, while Travel Planners International made history as the first agency to win two awards in the same year.

According to a press release, these are Royal Caribbean’s “Travel Partners of the Year” for 2023:

Chairman’s Award for Overall Achievement: Travel Leaders Network

President’s Award for Overall Achievement: World Travel Holdings

National Account Partner of the Year: Travel Planners International

Southeast Partner of the Year: Travelmation

Northeast Partner of the Year: Cruise Brothers

Central Partner of the Year: Magical Vacation Planner

West Partner of the Year: MEI-Travel

Canada Partner of the Year: The Travel Agent Next Door

Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners

Corporate Incentive Partner of the Year: 3D Cruise Partners

Charter Partner of the Year: Entertainment Cruise Productions

Caribbean Partner of the Year: Travel Planners / Expedia Cruceros

Automation Partner of the Year: Travel Planners International

Vicki Freed, senior vice president of Sales, Trade Support and Service at Royal Caribbean International, commented on the awards: “These are extremely exciting times for the entire cruise industry – cruise lines and travel partners alike.

“ The sky’s the limit at Royal Caribbean, and the strong performance we’ve seen is thanks in large part to our valued travel professionals and their incredible knowledge when it comes to matching their clients with the right vacation experience. I’m very proud to honor these experts who consistently work with us and continue to see success with their businesses.”

She added: “As we dive into 2024 with the exciting launch of Icon of the Seas and then the Utopia of the Seas in July 2024, as well as the next Icon Class ship, the Star of the Seas, in 2025, we’re excited to reach new heights for the entire travel industry. Thanks for the support, and congratulations to the winners.”