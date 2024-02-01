Royal Caribbean’s Liberty: ‘Icon of the Seas Forever Changes the Industry’

Speaking on the company’s fourth quarter and year-end earnings call, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, Jason Liberty, highlighted the recent launch of the new Icon of the Seas and its impact to the industry.

“Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that resonates so strongly and makes such a widespread impact that it forever changes the status quo. For the vacation industry, that product Icon of the Seas debuted last week to incredible fanfare,” he said.

Calling the launch a monumental achievement, Liberty added that Royal Caribbean Group is committed to delivering the best vacation experience responsibly.

“The Icon is going to deliver the best family vacation on the planet,” he said, noting that the ship offers “incredible experiences and an amazing crew.”

Liberty also said that the launch, which took place in Miami on Jan. 27, resulted in “phenomenal engagement and word of mouth” from guests.

He underlined the partnership with the soccer team Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, the player who named the ship during the inaugural festivities.

The results come after seven years of “dreaming, innovating and flawlessly delivering” the Icon of the Seas, he concluded.

Now sailing from Miami every Saturday, the Icon of the Seas is offering a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean.

In addition to destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, all the itineraries feature a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

The first in a new series of ships, the Icon of the Seas was built by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

Considered the world’s largest cruise ship, the LNG-powered vessel boasts 250,800 gross tons and can accommodate over 5,600 passengers at double occupancy.

The Icon will be followed by two sister ships: the Star of the Seas in 2025, and a yet-unnamed vessel in 2026.