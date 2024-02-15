Phoenix Reisen’s Amera Celebrates 35th Anniversary

The Amera recently recelebrated its 35th anniversary. After being delivered by the Wärtsilä Marine Perno Shipyard in late 1988, the 834-guest ship officially entered service for Royal Viking Cruises in early 1989.

Originally built for the upscale cruise line, the then Royal Viking Sun crossed the Atlantic with no paying guests onboard before arriving in California in January 1989.

A few days later, the luxury vessel was christened by the actor James Stewart and his wife, Gloria, at a ceremony at the Port of San Francisco.

The Royal Viking Sun then finally departed on its maiden voyage – a sold-out 100-day world cruise.

With a colorful story, the 38,000-ton vessel also sailed for other brands, including Seabourn and Holland America Line, before being acquired by Phoenix Reisen – its current operator – in 2018.

Sailing for the German operator, the Amera continues to offer long cruises across the world, in addition to shorter voyages to different parts of Europe.

Following a major refurbishment, which included engine and propeller replacements, and modernization of electrical systems, as well as updates to its hotel side, the ship is set to offer a diverse cruise program in 2024.

After returning for a world cruise in mid-May, the Amera embarks on a series of cruises departing from the German port of Bremerhaven.

With itineraries ranging from three to 21 nights, the program features destinations in Northern Europe, in addition to Madeira and the Azores, Iceland, Greenland, the Canary Islands and more.

In October, the ship is also scheduled to offer one-way cruises to Southern Europe that feature various destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to Phoenix Reisen, the Amera offers many of the company signature features and a “lot of maritime flair,” in addition to a “large amount of space, with generously designed rooms and a variety of comfortable outside cabins.”