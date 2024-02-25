MSC Bellissima Completes Five Years in Service

The MSC Bellissima is completing five years in service soon.

After being delivered to MSC Cruises a few days earlier, the 4,500-guest ship was named during a commemorative ceremony in Southampton on March 2, 2019.

In addition to the company’s fleetwide godmother Sophia Loren, the event was attended by MSC executives, VIPs, press and media, in addition to travel agents and other partners.

Soon after the christening ceremony, the MSC Bellissima kicked off its inaugural season. The summer program included week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean that sailed to Italy, France, and Spain.

The vessel later repositioned to the Middle East for a winter season offering seven-night cruises departing from Dubai, UAE.

Currently sailing in the Far East, the Bellissima is set to soon mark MSC Cruises’ return to China. Serving the Chinese market, the ship will offer short cruises departing from the Baoshan Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai.

The program starts in Mid-March and includes four- and five-night itineraries to neighboring countries, such as South Korea and Japan.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, the MSC Bellissima is part of MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia Class.

Sharing the original design of the series with the 2017-built MSC Meraviglia, the 167,600-ton vessel boasts 19 decks and capacity for over 4,500 guests in double occupancy.

Three slightly larger sister ships – the MSC Grandiosa, the MSC Virtuosa, and the MSC Euribia – were also built for MSC Cruises between 2019 and 2023.

Among the highlights of the vessel’s public areas is the Galleria Bellissima, a 96-meter-long central promenade that features an 80-meter LED dome, in addition to the largest shopping area in the fleet, and a dedicated waterpark.

The ship also offers a selection of dining venues, including Butcher’s Cut, MSC Cruises’ American-style trademark steakhouse.