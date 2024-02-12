Mano Cruises to Resume Service in May

Mano Cruises is reportedly resuming its regular cruise operations in late May.

According to a news report by DY News, the Israel-based company is set to offer a summer season in the Mediterranean.

After seeing part of its 2023 operations impacted by the geopolitical situation in the region, Mano is planning to offer a total of 46 departures starting on May 30.

The cruises sail from the Port of Haifa, in Israel, onboard the Crown Iris.

The 1,500-guest ship will offer a series of two-, three-, four-, five-, seven-, 11- and 14-night itineraries to different destinations in the region.

The first sailing of the season is a three-night cruise to Cyprus that features an overnight visit to Limassol.

The program also features several ports of call in Greece, such as Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Patmos, Mykonos, Santorini Piraeus, and Volos.

Other destinations being visited include Larnaca, in Cyprus, and Dubrovnik, in Croatia. The latter is part of a special 11-night cruise to the Adriatic Sea that sails in October.

In addition to Dubrovnik, the itinerary features several destinations in the region, including Brindisi, in Italy; Kalamata, Argostoli, Corfu, Katakolon and Chania, in Greece; and Split, in Croatia.

Wrapping up its 2024 sailing season, the Crown Iris is also scheduled to offer a 14-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean in late November.

Also sailing roundtrip from Israel, the two-week cruise features stops in France, Italy, and Greece, featuring Catania and Palermo, in Sicily; Olbia, in Sardinia; and Villefranche, in the French Riviera.

The Crown Iris also sails to Civitavecchia, Naples, Chania and Heraklion before returning to Israel in early December.

Acquired by Mano Cruises in 2018, the Crown Iris is currently the only ship in the company’s fleet. Originally in service for Royal Cruise Line, the 1992-built vessel also sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line, Louis Cruises and Thomson Cruises, among other brands.