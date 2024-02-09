February Update: Holland America Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Holland America Line is offering a complete winter program with ships sailing in the Caribbean, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the West Coast, South America and more.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of February 9, 2024:

Rotterdam

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in Fort Lauderdale for the winter, the Rotterdam is offering nine- to 12-night itineraries to the Caribbean and Central America. In addition to visits to several destinations in the region, some of the cruises also feature partial transits of the Panama Canal.

Nieuw Statendam

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Nieuw Statendam is currently offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean. After sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 11, the itinerary includes visits to Cozumel, George Town, Ocho Rios and Half Moon Cay.

Koningsdam

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Hawaii

Based on the West Coast, the Koningsdam continues to offer a series of cruises to Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. The 2016-built vessel is presently sailing an 18-night itinerary to Hawaii that departed from San Diego on Jan. 30 and features visits to Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua Kona, Hilo and Ensenada.

Niuew Amsterdam

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale every Saturday, the Nieuw Amsterdam is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. The ship’s itineraries feature several destinations in the region, including Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, San Juan, and Costa Maya.

Eurodam

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Eurodam is offering ten- and 11-night itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Everglades, the ship’s itineraries feature many ports of call in the region, including Half Moon Cay, Belize City, St. Kitts and Falmouth.

Noordam

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

The Noordam is spending the winter in the Australia & New Zealand region. Sailing between Auckland and Sydney, the 2006-built vessel is currently offering a one-way itinerary that includes stops at Tauranga, Napier, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin, Hobart and Melbourne.

Westerdam

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Far East

After spending most of the winter season in Southeast Asia, the Westerdam is offering cruises to the Far East. Sailing between Yokohama and Hong Kong, the 14-night itineraries feature visits to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

Oosterdam

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: South America

Oosterdam’s 2023-2024 winter program features a series of cruises to South America and Antarctica. The schedule includes different 14- to 22-night itineraries to destinations in Patagonia, Tierra del Fogo, the Falkland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Zuiderdam

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Pacific Ocean

After departing from Fort Lauderdale in early January, the Zuiderdam is offering Holland America Line’s 2024 Grand World Voyage. The 128-night itinerary features visits to 46 destinations.

Zaandam

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Zaandam is offering a 14-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing roundtrip from Miami, the itinerary includes visits to Half Moon Cay, Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Thomas, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Key West.

Volendam

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: Pacific Ocean

The Volendam sailed from San Diego on Jan. 3 for Holland America Line’s Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage. The 94-night itinerary features several destinations in the South Pacific, including Fanning Island, the French Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand,and more.