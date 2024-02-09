February Update: Holland America Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Holland America Line is offering a complete winter program with ships sailing in the Caribbean, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the West Coast, South America and more.
Here are the locations and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of February 9, 2024:
Rotterdam
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Location: Southern Caribbean
Based in Fort Lauderdale for the winter, the Rotterdam is offering nine- to 12-night itineraries to the Caribbean and Central America. In addition to visits to several destinations in the region, some of the cruises also feature partial transits of the Panama Canal.
Nieuw Statendam
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
The Nieuw Statendam is currently offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean. After sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 11, the itinerary includes visits to Cozumel, George Town, Ocho Rios and Half Moon Cay.
Koningsdam
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Location: Hawaii
Based on the West Coast, the Koningsdam continues to offer a series of cruises to Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. The 2016-built vessel is presently sailing an 18-night itinerary to Hawaii that departed from San Diego on Jan. 30 and features visits to Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua Kona, Hilo and Ensenada.
Niuew Amsterdam
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Sailing from Fort Lauderdale every Saturday, the Nieuw Amsterdam is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. The ship’s itineraries feature several destinations in the region, including Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, San Juan, and Costa Maya.
Eurodam
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Eurodam is offering ten- and 11-night itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Everglades, the ship’s itineraries feature many ports of call in the region, including Half Moon Cay, Belize City, St. Kitts and Falmouth.
Noordam
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: Australia & New Zealand
The Noordam is spending the winter in the Australia & New Zealand region. Sailing between Auckland and Sydney, the 2006-built vessel is currently offering a one-way itinerary that includes stops at Tauranga, Napier, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin, Hobart and Melbourne.
Westerdam
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: Far East
After spending most of the winter season in Southeast Asia, the Westerdam is offering cruises to the Far East. Sailing between Yokohama and Hong Kong, the 14-night itineraries feature visits to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.
Oosterdam
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: South America
Oosterdam’s 2023-2024 winter program features a series of cruises to South America and Antarctica. The schedule includes different 14- to 22-night itineraries to destinations in Patagonia, Tierra del Fogo, the Falkland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.
Zuiderdam
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: Pacific Ocean
After departing from Fort Lauderdale in early January, the Zuiderdam is offering Holland America Line’s 2024 Grand World Voyage. The 128-night itinerary features visits to 46 destinations.
Zaandam
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Zaandam is offering a 14-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing roundtrip from Miami, the itinerary includes visits to Half Moon Cay, Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Thomas, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Key West.
Volendam
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Location: Pacific Ocean
The Volendam sailed from San Diego on Jan. 3 for Holland America Line’s Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage. The 94-night itinerary features several destinations in the South Pacific, including Fanning Island, the French Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand,and more.