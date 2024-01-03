Zuiderdam Set For Holland America Line’s 2024 World Cruise

The Zuiderdam is starting Holland America Line’s 2024 Grand World Voyage today.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, the 127-night global itinerary includes a total of 46 ports of call.

The cruise also features transits of both the Panama and the Suez Canal, in addition to different ports of call in Asia, the Mediterranean, and the Pacific Ocean.

According to Holland America Line, the voyage also allows guests to uncover several natural wonders, from Panama to Sri Lanka, and features extended visits across the globe.

Tokyo, Naha, Kobe, in Japan; Shanghai, in China; Hong Kong; Mumbai, in India; and Istanbul, in Turkey; are among the cities set to receive the Zuiderdam for overnight calls.

The 2002-built vessel is also set for late night departures from other destinations, including Vietnam’s Da Nang, Greece’s Mykonos, and Sri Lanka’s Colombo.

The itinerary is also highlighted by a visit to the Amazon Rainforest region, where the ship is set to offer scenic cruising in the Amazon River, as well as visits to Macapá, Boca da Valéria, Santarém, Manaus and Parintins.

Before returning to Florida, the Zuiderdam is also scheduled to visit destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, Guam, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, United Arab Emirates, the Red Sea, Oman, Greece, Italy, Spain, the Azores, and more.

After crossing the Atlantic, the ship is scheduled to arrive back at its homeport in Port Everglades on May 11, 2024.

Part of Holland America Line’s four-ship Vista Class, the Zuiderdam first entered service in December 2002.

With capacity for 2,000 guests in double occupancy, the 82,000-ton vessel offers an array of amenities and facilities, including the Explorers Lounge and the Ocean Bar.

The ship is also equipped with a series of dining venues, including Holland America’s signature Pinnacle Grill Steakhouse.