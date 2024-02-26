Carnival Venezia Completes Five Years in Service

The Carnival Venezia is completing its fifth year in service this month.

Initially built for Costa Cruises, the vessel was delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard on Feb. 28, 2019.

After leaving the Italian shipyard, the Vista class ship was christened at a special ceremony in Trieste, Italy a few days later.

Designed to serve the Chinese market, the Costa Venezia set sail on its inaugural cruise on March 8, 2019.

The ship offered a 53-day voyage that sailed from Italy and followed the tracks of Marco Polo through the Mediterranean to the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Once in Asia, the vessel kicked off a year-round schedule of short cruises departing from Shanghai in mid-May 2019.

After less then one year sailing in China, in January 2020, the Costa Venezia entered an extend lay up during due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2022, the vessel ended up returning to Europe for a series of cruises departing to Turkey and Greece from Istanbul.

Citing stronger demand in North America, Carnival Corporation announced the transfer of the 4,232-guest ship to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet just a few months later.

Introducing a new product to the U.S.-based brand portfolio, the Carnival Venezia debuted in New York City in June 2023.

As part of the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept, the ship offers an experience that combines Carnival’s service, food, and entertainment with Costa’s Italian design features.

Sailing out of its homeport in the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, the ship continues to offer a year-round schedule of cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda and Canada & New England.

Later this year, the Carnival Venezia is set to bring the Carnival Fun Italian Style to a new homeport when it debuts in Port Canaveral.

During the 2024-25 winter, the ship will offer a series of four- to 14-night cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal departing from Central Florida.