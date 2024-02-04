A Look at Viking’s New Voyages and Itineraries for 2026

Now available for bookings, Viking’s 2026 program features new itineraries and the newly announced schedule also brings back some of the company’s most popular cruises.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the sailings being offered by the luxury brand.

Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean

Ship: Viking Saturn and Viking Vesta

Date: Four sailings between January and March 2026

Length: 16 days

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Marseille and Ajaccio (France); Civitavecchia/Rome (Italy); Valletta (Malta); La Goulette (Tunisia); Algiers (Algeria); Casablanca (Morocco); Cádiz and Málaga (Spain)

Being launched in 2024, this new itinerary is set to make a return in 2026 with four departures onboard the Viking Saturn and the new Viking Vesta.

Cruising roundtrip from Barcelona, the “Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean” voyage features a mix of destinations in Southern Europe and North Africa, including ports of call in Algeria, Malta, Tunisia, Morocco, Spain, Italy and France.

Atlantic & Mediterranean Horizons

Ship: Viking Mars

Date: February 24, 2026

Length: 21 days

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Civitavecchia/Rome (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Philipsburg (St. Maarten); Funchal (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); Sète and Marseille (France); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Livorno (Italy)

One of the new itineraries being offered by Viking in 2026, this 21-day trans-Atlantic crossing sails from Fort Lauderdale onboard the Viking Mars in late February.

After leaving Florida, the repositioning cruise features visits to St. Maarten, Portugal, Spain, France, Monaco and Italy. One of the highlights of the itinerary is a visit to Sète, a port that serves as a getaway to either Montpellier, Carcassonne or the Canal du Midi.

Across the Bay of Bengal

Ship: Viking Venus

Date: April 7, 2026

Length: 16 days

Homeports: Laem Chabang/Bangkok (Thailand) to Mumbai (India)

Complete Itinerary: Mormugao (India); Colombo (Sri Lanka); George Town and Port Klang (Malaysia); Singapore; and Koh Samui (Thailand)

With only one sailing scheduled for 2026, this 16-day itinerary explores the Indian and the Pacific Oceans with visits to five countries and six destinations.

According to Viking, the “Across the Bay of Bengal” was designed to give a glimpse of Sri Lanka’s colonial history and India’s Portuguese heritage in Goa, while allowing guests to experience Asia’s modern economy in Singapore and Malaysia. Overnights in Mumbai, Colombo and Bangkok highlight the cruise, which also features ports of call in Thailand.

Pacific Coast Explorer

Ship: Viking Sea

Date: Three sailings in April 2026

Length: Nine days

Homeports: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Complete Itinerary: San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Astoria (United States)

According to Viking, this itinerary on the West Coast offers compelling culture and natural beauty with visits to several destinations in California.

Sailing onboard the Viking Sea, the nine-day cruise has three departures scheduled for April 2026 and allows guests to discover vineyards, sandy beaches, landmarks, dense forests, and rugged coastlines, the company said.

Viking Shores & Fjords

Ships: Viking Vela and Viking Neptune

Date: Eight sailings between April and August 2026

Length: Eight days

Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands) to Bergen (Norway)

Complete Itinerary: Skagen (Denmark); Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, and Flam (Norway)

Being offered by two ships in 2026, the “Viking Shores & Fjords” itinerary sails from Amsterdam to Bergen and features visits to several destinations in Norway and Denmark.

According to Viking, this itinerary makes guests immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the Viking Age while learning about the Nordic traditions and traveling to “Scandinavia’s most scenic and fascinating corners.”