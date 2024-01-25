Viking Opens 2026 Voyages and Announces New Extensions

Viking announced the early opening of its 2026 ocean sailings, according to a press release.

Viking also announced voyages onboard its newest ship, the Viking Vesta, scheduled to join the fleet in July 2025. The 998-guest ship will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

“We have always done things a bit differently. At Viking, we are contrarians. We design travel experiences for thinking people, with no children and no casinos,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“We are pleased that our approach has resonated with so many—and with the addition of the Viking Vesta to our ocean fleet, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Featured itineraries include:

The Viking Homelands voyage sailing from Stockholm to Bergen, with overnights in Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen.

The eight-day Iconic Western Mediterranean sailing from Barcelona to Rome, with overnights in Barcelona and Tuscany.

The ten-day Empires of the Mediterranean journey, sailing from Venice to Athens, visiting nine destinations, including Venice and Athens, Zadar and Dubrovnik and Santorini.

The 15-day British Isles Explorer adventure from Bergen to London, with overnight stays in Bergen, Norway and Greenwich, England.

The 11-day West Indies Explorer journey, sailing roundtrip from San Juan and exploring the Caribbean.

Additionally, Viking has announced six new immersive Pre and Post Extensions beginning in 2024 and 2025.

The new, guided, three-night extensions are offered in the cities of Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm and Venice and feature Privileged Access to museums, local cuisine for lunches and dinners, market visits and cooking classes.