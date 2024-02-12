2023-24 Winter Deployment Breakdown: Oceania’s Global Deployment

With the new Vista sailing its first winter season and the Riviera debuting in the Asia-Pacific region, Oceania Cruises’ fleet is spread out for the winter 2023-24 cruising season.

The season is also highlighted by yet another sold-out edition of the company’s signature 180-day around-the-world cruise, in addition to continued operations in the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, and more.

Cruise Industry News looked into Oceania’s full program for the current winter season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean, Panama Canal and Central America

Vista

Capacity: 1,200 guests

Built: 2023

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting varied destinations, including St. Barts, Santo Tomas, Barbados, Antigua and Honduras, followed by a 11-night cruise to the U.S. East Coast featuring visits to Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Charleston, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

Sailing Season: November 19 to March 27

Sirena

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Miami (United States); and Panama City (Panama)

Length: Ten to 12 nights

Itineraries: Different cruises to the Caribbean and Central America featuring full transits of the Panama Canal, as well as visits to Guatemala, Mexico, Belize, Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao, and more

Sailing Season: November 28 to March 27

Africa, Asia and South Pacific

Riviera

Capacity: 1,260 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Incheon (South Korea); Laem Chabang (Thailand); Yokohama (Japan); Hong Kong; and more

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Southeast Asia, the Far East, and the Indian Ocean, including visits to ports in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Japan, and more

Sailing Season: December 18 to May 14

Nautica

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Dubai (United Arab Emirates); Cape Town (South Africa); Papeete (Tahiti); Singapore; Sydney (Australia); and more

Length: 10 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries sailing from the Middle East to South Africa, Tahiti, Australia, and the South Pacific

Sailing Season: December 8 to June 14

Regatta

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Sydney (Australia); Bali (Indonesia); Auckland (New Zealand); and more

Length: 10 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and Southeast Asia

Sailing Season: November 11 to April 20

South America

Marina

Capacity: 1,260 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); San Antonio (Chile); and Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Length: 10 to 24 nights

Itineraries: East and West Coast of South America visiting Brazil, the Patagonia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, and more

Sailing Season: December 3 to April 5

180-Night World Cruise

Insignia

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Los Angeles to New York City (United States)

Length: 180 nights

Itineraries: Six-month world cruise visiting 96 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and more

Sailing Season: January to July 12