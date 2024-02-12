2023-24 Winter Deployment Breakdown: Oceania’s Global Deployment

With the new Vista sailing its first winter season and the Riviera debuting in the Asia-Pacific region, Oceania Cruises’ fleet is spread out for the winter 2023-24 cruising season.
The season is also highlighted by yet another sold-out edition of the company’s signature 180-day around-the-world cruise, in addition to continued operations in the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, and more.
Cruise Industry News looked into Oceania’s full program for the current winter season. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean, Panama Canal and Central America
Vista
Capacity: 1,200 guests
Built: 2023
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting varied destinations, including St. Barts, Santo Tomas, Barbados, Antigua and Honduras, followed by a 11-night cruise to the U.S. East Coast featuring visits to Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Charleston, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
Sailing Season: November 19 to March 27
Sirena
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Miami (United States); and Panama City (Panama)
Length: Ten to 12 nights
Itineraries: Different cruises to the Caribbean and Central America featuring full transits of the Panama Canal, as well as visits to Guatemala, Mexico, Belize, Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao, and more
Sailing Season: November 28 to March 27
Africa, Asia and South Pacific
Riviera
Capacity: 1,260 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Incheon (South Korea); Laem Chabang (Thailand); Yokohama (Japan); Hong Kong; and more
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Southeast Asia, the Far East, and the Indian Ocean, including visits to ports in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Japan, and more
Sailing Season: December 18 to May 14
Nautica
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Dubai (United Arab Emirates); Cape Town (South Africa); Papeete (Tahiti); Singapore; Sydney (Australia); and more
Length: 10 to 21 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries sailing from the Middle East to South Africa, Tahiti, Australia, and the South Pacific
Sailing Season: December 8 to June 14
Regatta
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Sydney (Australia); Bali (Indonesia); Auckland (New Zealand); and more
Length: 10 to 21 nights
Itineraries: Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and Southeast Asia
Sailing Season: November 11 to April 20
South America
Marina
Capacity: 1,260 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); San Antonio (Chile); and Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Length: 10 to 24 nights
Itineraries: East and West Coast of South America visiting Brazil, the Patagonia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, and more
Sailing Season: December 3 to April 5
180-Night World Cruise
Insignia
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Los Angeles to New York City (United States)
Length: 180 nights
Itineraries: Six-month world cruise visiting 96 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and more
Sailing Season: January to July 12