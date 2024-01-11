Sojourn Embarks on Seabourn’s 145-Day World Cruise

The Seabourn Sojourn is sailing from the World Cruise Center in Los Angeles today for Seabourn’s 2024 World Cruise.

Named “Extraordinary Horizons,” the 145-journey is set to visit 72 destinations and ports in 28 countries on five continents, with 20 overnight stays along the way.

Sailing westbound, the Seabourn Sojourn will visit Hawaii, the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, and a number of destinations in Asia, Arabia, Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean, before drawing the voyage to a close in Athens, Greece, on June 5, 2024.

According to Seabourn, the itinerary features a combination of popular marquee ports, cosmopolitan cities and smaller hidden gems.

In addition to 20 overnights, the cruise also includes late-night stays in 21 ports. The extended stops offer guests ample time to explore destinations in depth, the company added.

Key ports of call feature in the itinerary include Honolulu, in Hawaii; Auckland, in New Zealand; Cairns, in Australia; Puerto Princesa, in the Philippines; Keelung, in Taiwan; Busan, in South Korea; Hiroshima, in Japan; Shanghai, in China; Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam; Singapore; Male, in the Maldives; Mykonos, in Greece; and Kusadasi, in Turkey.

The “Extraordinary Horizons” cruise also offers an array of optional shore excursions to more than 25 designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Seabourn highlighted.

Second in a series of three ships that also include the Seabourn Odyssey and the Seabourn Quest, the 32,000-ton Seabourn Sojourn entered service in 2010.

Built at a cost of €550 million, the 225-suite vessel offers an ultra-luxury product and has one of the highest space-per-guest ratios in the industry.

In addition to four dining venues, the Sojourn features several public areas and facilities, such as two swimming pools, a complete spa, a show-lounge, a casino, and a selection of bars and lounges.