Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Crosses the Atlantic Ahead of Inaugural Cruise

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas is currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean ahead of its inaugural cruise.

After being delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in late November, the 250,800-ton cruise ship is being prepared to sail on its first commercial voyage on Jan. 27, 2024.

Built in Finland, the Icon left Europe earlier this month and is currently heading to the port of Ponce, in Puerto Rico, for a technical visit. The arrival is currently scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024.

While being prepared to welcome its first guests, the 5,610-guest ship also visited Cádiz, in Spain, where it entered one of the drydocks of the Navantia shipyard.

During the stay at the facility, the LNG-powered vessel received over 10,000plants and trees, which will be part of its Central Park area.

According to local sources, the Icon also underwent technical work during the drydock, including updates to its box coolers and sea chests, and repairs to one of its azipods.

Taking the title of the world’s largest cruise ship from its fleet mate Wonder of the Seas, the Icon of the Seas is the first in a new series of vessels that also includes the 2025-built Star of the Seas and an yet-unnamed sister ship.

The ship is introducing several new features to Royal Caribbean’s fleet, including a ropes course-style attraction that will see guests hanging 154 feet above the ocean.

Other features of the Icon of the Seas include the new AquaDome, a multi-purpose enclosed space that offers a selection of bars and restaurants, in addition to an aquatic theater and a multi-level waterfall.

Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the Icon of the Seas will offer a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, ports of call include Cozumel, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.