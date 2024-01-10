Red Bull and Royal Caribbean Throw Party for Icon Crew at Hideaway Beach

Red Bull and Royal Caribbean International organized a party for Icon of the Seas’ start up crew in Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Bahamas.

The celebration took place on the island’s new Hideaway Beach, which is set to open for guests later this month, on Monday.

According to Royal Caribbean International’s CEO and President Michael Bayley, the crew were the first to experience the newly added area.

Expanding CocoCay’s adults-only offerings, Hideaway Beach offers private a beach, in addition to swimming pools, new spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and live music.

“This break is so well-deserved as they’ve been working hard to put the finishing details on Icon, making sure the ship is just right for our first guests,” he said in a social media post.

“I am so grateful for this startup crew and the years of expertise and passion they bring to the World’s Best Family Vacation,” Bayley added.

In addition to the crew party, Red Bull provided the entertainment, with an airshow over the island.

After being delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in late November, the Icon of the Seas is being prepared for its inaugural season.

Sailing from PortMiami, the Icon is set to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean starting on January 27.

Before kicking off its maiden sailing, the 250,800-ton cruise ship arrived in South Florida on Wednesday.

Welcoming the ship to Miami, Royal Caribbean is planning a special event that will take place at the Perez Art Museum in Downtown Miami.