Queen Victoria Kicks Off 107-Night World Voyage

The Queen Victoria sailed from Southampton on Thursday for its 2024 World Cruise.

Cruising roundtrip from its United Kingdom homeport, the vessel is now offering a 107-night voyage that includes visits to 33 destinations across 22 countries.

Named “A True Circumnavigation,” the itinerary circumnavigates the globe and sails to varied regions, including North America, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

After leaving England, the Queen Victoria sets course to the Atlantic, visiting Bermuda and Florida before continuing to the Southern Caribbean.

The vessel then crosses the Panama Canal for destinations in Central America, Mexico and California. Still in the Pacific Ocean, the Queen Victoria is set to visit Hawaii, Western Samoa and Fiji before arriving in New Zealand.

The itinerary also includes ports of call in Australia and Southeast Asia before arriving in the Far East, where the Queen Victoria docks in Hong Kong for an overnight stay.

On its way back to the United Kingdom, the worldwide adventure sails across the Indian and the Atlantic oceans, visiting destinations in Sri Lanka, Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia, the Canary Islands and Madeira.

According to Cunard, the complete itinerary allows guests to discover 22 UNESCO Heritage Sites, and also includes overnight calls in five additional destinations: San Francisco, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore and Cape Town.

Completing its around-the-world voyage, the Queen Victoria is scheduled to return to Southampton on April 28, 2024.

In addition to the ship, the Queen Mary 2 is also sailing a world cruise for Cunard this year. After departing from Southampton on Jan. 11, the vessel is offering a 108-night itinerary that sails across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and more.

The cruise is highlighted by opportunities to visit 34 UNESCO Heritage Sites, as well as overnight stays in Cape Town, Melbourne, Sydney, and Hong Kong.