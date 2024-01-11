Queen Mary 2 Sets Sail on 2024 World Voyage

The Queen Mary 2 is sailing from Southampton today for Cunard’s “Sailing to the Antipodes” World Cruise.

One of the two global voyages being offered by the British cruise line in 2024, the itinerary sails to the South Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Far East, Southeast Asia and more.

Over the course of 108 nights, passengers onboard will be able to visit a total of 34 ports of call in 22 different countries and territories.

The cruise also offers opportunities to visit 34 UNESCO Heritage Sites, as well as overnight stays in Cape Town, Melbourne, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Upon leaving the United Kingdom, the Queen Mary 2 sails to the Canary Islands prior to arriving in Southern Africa.

The 2004-built vessel then heads to the Indian Ocean for visits to Reunion and Mauritius before heading to Australia and the Far East.

Following visits to Darwin, Hong Kong, and other destinations, the QM2 visits additional ports of call in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, including Vietnam, Thailand, and more.

The worldwide adventure also includes destinations in Southern Europe and the Mediterranean, such as Barcelona and Piraeus, before heading back to England.

The cruise also features a complete transit of the Suez Canal, which links the Red Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Completing the world cruise, the Queen Mary 2 is scheduled to arrive in Southampton on April 28, 2024.

Also departing from Southampton today, the Queen Victoria is offering a world cruise for Cunard this year too.

Sailing a different itinerary, the 2007-built vessel is set to offer a 111-night voyage that includes destinations in North and Central America, Hawaii, Australia, the Far East, and more.

Among the highlights of the cruise is a full transit of the Panama Canal, as well as an overnight visit to San Francisco, in California.