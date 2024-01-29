Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Completes Two Decades at Sea

The Queen Mary 2 is completing its second decade at sea in 2024.

Having started sailing in early 2004, the 151,400-ton vessel was the result of the “Queen Mary Project.”

Announced by Cunard Line in 1998, the project called for the construction of the “the biggest and most luxurious ocean liner ever.”

After being built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the Queen Mary 2 was christened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in Southampton on Jan. 8, 2004.

A few days after the ceremony, which celebrated Cunard’s British heritage with performances of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Marines band, the ship set sail on its first voyage: a transatlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale.

Before starting its transatlantic service, the Queen Mary 2 offered a media preview cruise, in addition an 11-night cruise to the Caribbean.

As the world’s last ocean liner, the ship traditionally spends most of the year offering one-way Atlantic crossings that sail between New York City, and Southampton, in the United Kingdom. Guests can also embark or disembark on the German port of Hamburg on some of the sailings.

Most of the six- to eight-night voyages feature only sea days and sail at higher speeds when compared to regular cruising.

In 2024, after returning from its 108-night world tour, the vessel is set to offer two- to 13-night cruises to Western Europe, the Norwegian Fjords, the British Isles, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, and more.

Cunard’s website describes the Queen Mary 2 as its “legendary flagship,” a “true icon,” and a “astonishing liner.”

According to the company, the 2,620-guest vessel offers several unique features, including a vast library, an indulging spa, and more.