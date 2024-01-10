Costa Firenze Sets Sail on Farewell Cruise Ahead of Carnival Transfer

The Costa Firenze set sail from Italy on its final cruise for Costa Cruises on Sunday.

Set to be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line soon, the 2021-built vessel departed from Savona for a 14-night itinerary to Spain, Italy, Portugal and France.

Cruising to the Western Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Madeira, the voyage features visits to Barcelona, Cádiz, Valencia, Arrecife de Lanzarote, St. Cruz de La Palma, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Madeira and Marseille.

After returning to Italy on Jan. 21, the Costa Firenze is poised to start a transitioning period before debuting for Carnival Cruise Line in April.

The preparation includes a major drydock, which will adapt the ship to debut in the North American market.

Joining its sister ship Carnival Venezia, the Firenze will become the second in the company’s Carnival Fun Italian Style concept.

The experience includes Italian-themed cruises that combine Carnival’s traditional product with a European vibe and atmosphere.

Originally built to serve the Chinese market, the Costa Firenze features public areas and staterooms that draw inspiration from the Italian city of Florence.

While most of the onboard venues will be kept during the upcoming refit, signature venues of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet will also be created onboard.

Among then is an Italian-themed version of Guy’s Burger Joint, a European-themed Limelight Lounge, and a complete Hero’s Tribute Bar.

The 4,232-guest ship also offers several key features, including a two-deck pool deck with a sliding glass roof, a complete water park, a large casino, and a wellness center.

During its maiden season for Carnival, the Firenze is set to operate a year-round program of Mexican Riviera and Baja California cruises out of the Port of Long Beach.

Itineraries include four- to seven-night sailing to popular destinations in the region, such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and more.