Aurora’s Sylvia Earle Completes First Year in Service

After entering service in December 2022, the Sylvia Earle has just completed its first year in service for Aurora Expeditions.

As the company’s second purpose-built expedition ship, the 132-guest vessel offered an inaugural season in Antarctica and South America.

The program included a series of exploration cruises departing from Ushuaia, Argentina that featured visits to the Antarctic Peninsula, the South Shetland Islands, the Lemaire Channel, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, and more.

After completing its maiden season in the region, the Sylvia Earle repositioned to the Arctic for expeditions to different destinations, including Svalbard, Greenland, and Iceland.

Named after the marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle, the Sylvia Earle was designed as a floating ambassador for the conservation of the planet, Aurora Expeditions said.

With a focus on education and conservation, the ship was built at the CMIH shipyard in China and offers several amenities.

Public spaces include multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a gym, a spa and a sauna, a library lounge, a lecture theatre, and more.

The 8,000-ton ship is also equipped with zodiac boat docks, a mudroom where passengers can prepare for off-ship and on-shore activities, a dedicated Science Centre for educational Citizen Science programs, and more.

Currently offering a second season in Antarctica, the Sylvia Earle is also set to sail in Latin America, Northern Europe, and the Arctic in 2024.

Among the ship’s itineraries is a 15-day cruise to Patagonia & the Chilean Fjords, scheduled to depart on April 5.

Sailing from Ushuaia to Puerto Montt, the itinerary is highlighted by scenic cruising at the Beagle Channel, in addition to an overnight at the Torres del Paine National Park and a visit to the Francisco Coloane Marine Park.

The Sylvia Earle is also scheduled to visit Antarctica’s Weddel Sea this year, as part of an 18-day expedition that sails below the Antarctic Circle.