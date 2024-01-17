Amera to Miss Next Departure Date After Further Delay

With the completion of its drydock revitalization further delayed, Phoenix Reisen’s Amera is set to miss its next departure date.

According to Schiff und Kreuzfahrten, the 1988-built cruise ship is still at the Remontowa Shipyard in Poland and won’t be able to resume service on Feb. 2 as previously planned.

The Amera was set to take over a round-the-world trip from its replacement ship, the Celestyal Journey.

Operated by Celestyal Cruises, the vessel was chartered by Phoenix Reisen in late 2023 to replace the Amera after an initial delay on its modernization work.

Sailing from Italy, the ship was first scheduled to offer the initial part of the 143-night trip, a 25-night itinerary to South Africa.

With the Amera’s drydock further delayed, however, the Celestyal Journey was also deployed for the second leg of the itinerary, which stated on Jan. 15 and is set to end in the Seychelles in early February.

Passengers currently onboard the Journey were set to swap ships at Mahé, continuing their trip onboard the Amera.

An announcement on the ship’s onboard sound system informed guests that the change is no longer going ahead, said Schiff und Kreuzfahrten.

Phoenix Reisen is now working on a solution for the remainder of the world cruise, the Germany-based website added, with guests set to receive a new update on the situation on Wednesday.

With an itinerary that still includes visits to destinations in Southeast Asia, Australia, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, North America and the Atlantic, the complete world cruise is set to end in Germany on May 12.

Currently being prepared to leave the Remontowa Shipyard, the Amera arrived at the facility in September for a major update.

The modernization project includes the replacement of the ship’s engines, propellers, and bow thrusters. A large part of its engine room equipment is also set to be updated.

The Amera’s hotel side is undergoing several modifications as well, with cabin bathroom refurbishment, new carpeting and other upgrades planned.