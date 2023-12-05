Winter 2023-24: Princess Cruises to Return to Southeast Asia

The 2023-24 winter season will mark Princess Cruises return to Southeast Asia after a four-year-long gap.
With the Diamond Princess repositioning from Japan, the company is set to offer a series of ten- to 14-night cruises departing from Singapore.
The Carnival Corporation-owned premium brand is also offering itineraries to different parts of the globe, including South America and Australia, where it is set for a strong four-ship program.
Most of the company’s capacity is concentrated in North America, with eight vessels sailing from U.S. ports to destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, the Mexican Riviera and more.
Another highlight of the season is Princess’ 2024 World Cruise. Sailing onboard the Island Princess, the 111-night itinerary features visits to 51 destinations in 27 different countries.
Cruise Industry News dug into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Panama Canal
Enchanted Princess
Capacity: 3,660 guests
Built: 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Ten nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Southern and the Eastern Caribbean that can be combined into 20-day journeys and feature visits to St. John’s, Roseau, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, Martinique, St. Kitts and more
Sailing Season: December 8 to March 27
Sky Princess
Capacity: 3,660 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean that can be combined into 14-day cruises, featuring visits to San Juan, Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Cozumel, Roatán, Belize City and more
Sailing Season: November 25 to March 2
Regal Princess
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Built: 2014
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán, in addition to two longer cruises to Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica and Grand Cayman in December
Sailing Season: November 5 to March 17
Ruby Princess
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Ten to 14 nights
Itineraries: Ten-night cruises to the Panama Canal with visits to Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, in addition to 14-night cruises that combine destinations in Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: November 6 to March 9
Emerald Princess
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles (United States)
Length: ten to 15 nights
Itineraries: One-way Panama Canal cruises visiting ports in Central America and the Southern Caribbean, including Huatulco, Puntarenas and Cartagena de Indias, as well as roundtrip cruises to different parts of the Caribbean sailing from Fort Lauderdale
Sailing Season: November 15 to March 6
Caribbean Princess
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Five to 11 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Caribbean, including week-long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas, 11-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean, and five- and six-night cruises to the Bahamas and Grand Turk
Sailing Season: October 31 to April 27
West Coast and Hawaii
Discovery Princess
Capacity: 3,660 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: Five to 15 nights
Itineraries: Seven- to ten-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and the California Coast, in addition to short cruises to Baja California and 15-nigh cruises to Hawaii
Sailing Season: October 7 to April 20
Crown Princess
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2006
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: Five to 16 nights
Itineraries: 16-night cruises to Hawaii and seven-night cruises to the California Coast, as well as ten-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and short cruises to San Diego and Ensenada
Sailing Season: October 22 to April 20
Australia
Majestic Princess
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Sydney (Australia)
Length: Three to 14 nights
Itineraries: Tasmania, Queensland, New Zealand, Fiji, South Pacific and more
Sailing Season: November 4 to April 10
Royal Princess
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Built: 2013
Homeport: Sydney (Australia) and Auckland (New Zealand)
Length: Four to 17 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries visiting destinations in New Zealand, the South Pacific, Queensland, Tasmania, Fiji, and more
Sailing Season: October 23 to April 6
Grand Princess
Capacity: 2,600 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Melbourne and Adelaide (Australia)
Length: Two to 19 nights
Itineraries: Southern Australia, Tasmania, Queensland New Zealand, Fiji, the South Pacific and more
Sailing Season: October 21 to March 31
Coral Princess
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Sydney and Brisbane (Australia)
Length: Four to 35 nights
Itineraries: South Pacific, Hawaii, Tahiti, Australia and Papua New Guinea
Sailing Season: Year-round
South America
Sapphire Princess
Capacity: 2,600 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)
Length: 14 to 18 nights
Itineraries: Patagonia, Tierra del Fogo, the Falkland Islands, Antarctica, and the Andes region
Sailing Season: December 1 to March 18
Asia
Diamond Princess
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Yokohama (Japan) and Singapore
Length: Seven to 15 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Japan and Taiwan, in addition to ten- and 14-night cruises to Southeast Asia departing from Singapore between December and February
Sailing Season: Year-round
World Cruise
Island Princess
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 111 nights
Itineraries: Global voyage to 51 destinations in 27 countries across the Caribbean, Central America, Australia & New Zealand, Europe and more
Sailing Season: January 4 to April 25