Winter 2023-24: Princess Cruises to Return to Southeast Asia

The 2023-24 winter season will mark Princess Cruises return to Southeast Asia after a four-year-long gap.

With the Diamond Princess repositioning from Japan, the company is set to offer a series of ten- to 14-night cruises departing from Singapore.

The Carnival Corporation-owned premium brand is also offering itineraries to different parts of the globe, including South America and Australia, where it is set for a strong four-ship program.

Most of the company’s capacity is concentrated in North America, with eight vessels sailing from U.S. ports to destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, the Mexican Riviera and more.

Another highlight of the season is Princess’ 2024 World Cruise. Sailing onboard the Island Princess, the 111-night itinerary features visits to 51 destinations in 27 different countries.

Cruise Industry News dug into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Panama Canal

Enchanted Princess

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Built: 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Ten nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Southern and the Eastern Caribbean that can be combined into 20-day journeys and feature visits to St. John’s, Roseau, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, Martinique, St. Kitts and more

Sailing Season: December 8 to March 27

Sky Princess

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean that can be combined into 14-day cruises, featuring visits to San Juan, Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Cozumel, Roatán, Belize City and more

Sailing Season: November 25 to March 2

Regal Princess

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Built: 2014

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán, in addition to two longer cruises to Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica and Grand Cayman in December

Sailing Season: November 5 to March 17

Ruby Princess

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Ten to 14 nights

Itineraries: Ten-night cruises to the Panama Canal with visits to Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, in addition to 14-night cruises that combine destinations in Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: November 6 to March 9

Emerald Princess

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles (United States)

Length: ten to 15 nights

Itineraries: One-way Panama Canal cruises visiting ports in Central America and the Southern Caribbean, including Huatulco, Puntarenas and Cartagena de Indias, as well as roundtrip cruises to different parts of the Caribbean sailing from Fort Lauderdale

Sailing Season: November 15 to March 6

Caribbean Princess

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Five to 11 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Caribbean, including week-long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas, 11-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean, and five- and six-night cruises to the Bahamas and Grand Turk

Sailing Season: October 31 to April 27

West Coast and Hawaii

Discovery Princess

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Five to 15 nights

Itineraries: Seven- to ten-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and the California Coast, in addition to short cruises to Baja California and 15-nigh cruises to Hawaii

Sailing Season: October 7 to April 20

Crown Princess

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2006

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: Five to 16 nights

Itineraries: 16-night cruises to Hawaii and seven-night cruises to the California Coast, as well as ten-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and short cruises to San Diego and Ensenada

Sailing Season: October 22 to April 20

Australia

Majestic Princess

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Sydney (Australia)

Length: Three to 14 nights

Itineraries: Tasmania, Queensland, New Zealand, Fiji, South Pacific and more

Sailing Season: November 4 to April 10

Royal Princess

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Built: 2013

Homeport: Sydney (Australia) and Auckland (New Zealand)

Length: Four to 17 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries visiting destinations in New Zealand, the South Pacific, Queensland, Tasmania, Fiji, and more

Sailing Season: October 23 to April 6

Grand Princess

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Melbourne and Adelaide (Australia)

Length: Two to 19 nights

Itineraries: Southern Australia, Tasmania, Queensland New Zealand, Fiji, the South Pacific and more

Sailing Season: October 21 to March 31

Coral Princess

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Sydney and Brisbane (Australia)

Length: Four to 35 nights

Itineraries: South Pacific, Hawaii, Tahiti, Australia and Papua New Guinea

Sailing Season: Year-round

South America

Sapphire Princess

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)

Length: 14 to 18 nights

Itineraries: Patagonia, Tierra del Fogo, the Falkland Islands, Antarctica, and the Andes region

Sailing Season: December 1 to March 18

Asia

Diamond Princess

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Yokohama (Japan) and Singapore

Length: Seven to 15 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Japan and Taiwan, in addition to ten- and 14-night cruises to Southeast Asia departing from Singapore between December and February

Sailing Season: Year-round

World Cruise

Island Princess

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 111 nights

Itineraries: Global voyage to 51 destinations in 27 countries across the Caribbean, Central America, Australia & New Zealand, Europe and more

Sailing Season: January 4 to April 25