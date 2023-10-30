Princess Marks 10th Anniversary in Singapore

Princess Cruises is celebrating two important milestones, the Diamond Princess’ 10-year anniversary in Southeast Asia and the introduction of the MedallionClass vacation experience for her upcoming Singapore deployment.

The company announced that the Diamond Princess will return to Singapore for 10+ to 14-day cruises from December 2023 through March 2024, giving guests the opportunity to celebrate festivities onboard, including Christmas, New Year, and more, according to a press release.

The celebrations will extend to ports Koh Samui, Phuket, and Laem Chabang (Bangkok) in Thailand, at ports Danang/Hue, Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), and Nha Trang in Vietnam, as well as Penang, Port Klang, and Langkawi in Malaysia.

Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama, Diamond Princess will visit 35 destinations in three countries. As part of this, the cruise line has scheduled two repositioning cruises to Singapore.

A 15-day journey from Yokohama, arriving in Singapore on December 16, 2023 with stops in Osaka, Toba, Keelung (Taipei), Hong Kong, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), and a 13-day cruise for Yokohama on 5 March 2024, arriving by March 18, 2024 – in commencement of Diamond Princess’s 2024 Japan season and Japan’s cherry blossom season.

According to a statement, there are 31 unique itineraries with 36 departure dates.

In addition, the first Royal Class ship to sail in the region, Royal Princess, will make her Japan debut in 2024.

In celebration of these milestones and the upcoming launch of Sun Princess, travel enthusiasts in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia can enter the “All You Love” contest from October 30 to December 31, 2023.

Contestants can win an SG$9,000 prize, including round-trip economy air tickets and a seven-night Sun Princess cruise in a balcony stateroom, visiting European locals and the coastline of Italy, Greece, Spain, and Montenegro in the Mediterranean.