Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown: P&O Cruises

With a seven-ship fleet, P&O Cruises is serving all of its core markets for winter 2023-24.
While two vessels are set to be based in the Caribbean during the season, the Ventura is scheduled to offer fly-cruises across the Canary Islands and Madeira.
The British company is also offering a complete world cruise in early 2024, as well as winter itineraries to several destinations departing from its homeport in Southampton.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for 2023-24. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean
Arvia
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); and St. John’s (Antigua)
Length: Seven and 14 nights
Itineraries: Seven- to 14-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to several destinations in the region, including St. Maarten, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, and more
Sailing Season: November 11 to March 9
Britannia
Capacity: 3,611 guests
Built: 2015
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: 14-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Bonaire, Antigua, St. Vincent, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and more
Sailing Season: November 4 to March 22
Europe and Longer Cruises from UK
Iona
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2020
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal and Northern Europe
Sailing Season: September 23 to April 6
Ventura
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Five to 35 nights
Itineraries: Shorter cruises to Northern Europe, in addition to 14- to 35-night cruises to Spain, Portugal, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada
Sailing Season: October 17 to April 30
Aurora
Capacity: 1,800 guests
Built: 2000
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: Four to 65 nights
Itineraries: Four- to 16-night cruises to the Canary Islands, Northern and Western Europe, in addition to a 65-night cruise to North America and the Caribbean in January
Sailing Season: November 15 to April 1
Canary Islands
Azura
Capacity: 3,076 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Fly-cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira visiting St. Cruz de La Palma, Puerto del Rosario, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Funchal, and more
Sailing Season: October 28 to March 16
World Cruise
Arcadia
Capacity: 1,968 guests
Built: 2005
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: 99 nights
Itineraries: Global itinerary visiting 29 destinations in 22 countries and nations across the Caribbean, Central America, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean
Sailing Season: January 6 to April 15