Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown: P&O Cruises

With a seven-ship fleet, P&O Cruises is serving all of its core markets for winter 2023-24.

While two vessels are set to be based in the Caribbean during the season, the Ventura is scheduled to offer fly-cruises across the Canary Islands and Madeira.

The British company is also offering a complete world cruise in early 2024, as well as winter itineraries to several destinations departing from its homeport in Southampton.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for 2023-24. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean

Arvia

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); and St. John’s (Antigua)

Length: Seven and 14 nights

Itineraries: Seven- to 14-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to several destinations in the region, including St. Maarten, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, and more

Sailing Season: November 11 to March 9

Britannia

Capacity: 3,611 guests

Built: 2015

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: 14-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Bonaire, Antigua, St. Vincent, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and more

Sailing Season: November 4 to March 22

Europe and Longer Cruises from UK

Iona

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2020

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal and Northern Europe

Sailing Season: September 23 to April 6

Ventura

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: Five to 35 nights

Itineraries: Shorter cruises to Northern Europe, in addition to 14- to 35-night cruises to Spain, Portugal, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada

Sailing Season: October 17 to April 30

Aurora

Capacity: 1,800 guests

Built: 2000

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: Four to 65 nights

Itineraries: Four- to 16-night cruises to the Canary Islands, Northern and Western Europe, in addition to a 65-night cruise to North America and the Caribbean in January

Sailing Season: November 15 to April 1

Canary Islands

Azura

Capacity: 3,076 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Fly-cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira visiting St. Cruz de La Palma, Puerto del Rosario, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Funchal, and more

Sailing Season: October 28 to March 16

World Cruise

Arcadia

Capacity: 1,968 guests

Built: 2005

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: 99 nights

Itineraries: Global itinerary visiting 29 destinations in 22 countries and nations across the Caribbean, Central America, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean

Sailing Season: January 6 to April 15