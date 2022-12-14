Five Unique 2023 World Cruises

The world cruise season is about to begin and with several global voyages departing in January, Cruise Industry News selected some of the long, intercontinental itineraries available on these popular contemporary and premium cruise lines.

Holland America Line

Date: January 3, 2023

Ship: Zuiderdam

Length: 128 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: 61 destinations in 30 countries and island nations across Africa, Europe, Australia, the South Pacific, Caribbean and Central America

Embarking a world cruise for the first time, the Zuiderdam is set to offer a 128-night global voyage in 2023.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the Holland America Line vessel is set to visit 61 ports during the voyage, which will sail to Africa, Europe, Australia, the South Paciic, the Caribbean and Central America.

The itinerary also includes eight overnight calls in ports such as Fuerte Amador, Panama; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth, Australia; and Cape Town, South Africa.

Princess Cruises

Date: January 5, 2023

Ship: Island Princess

Length: 111 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: 50 destinations in 31 countries across Australia, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and Central America

Sailing to six continents and over 30 countries, the Island Princess is offering its first world cruise in 2023.

According to Princess, the 2,200-guest ship is set to sail 34,500 nautical miles during the global voyage, visiting 50 destinations, including 21 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Cruising roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the itinerary features ten late night calls, in addition to two overnight stops in countries across Australia, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and Central America.

MSC Cruises

Date: January 5, 2023

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Length: 117 nights

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: 43 destinations in 24 countries across Europe, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East

MSC Cruises is offering two world cruises in 2023, including this one with the MSC Magnifica.

Sailing roundtrip from Italy, the 117-night global voyage features an alternative itinerary with visits to Europe, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The complete cruise comprises calls at 43 destinations in 24 countries, with overnights in nine different ports including Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Callao (Peru), Papeete (Tahiti), Sydney (Australia) and Mumbai (India).

Visiting five continents, the itinerary also features visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage and two crossings of the Equator.

AIDA Cruises

Date: October 27, 2023

Ship: AIDAsol

Length: 117 nights

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: 43 destinations in 20 countries across Western Europe, the Atlantic, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Indian Ocean and Africa

After being replaced by the AIDAmar in 2022, the AIDAsol is set to offer its first world cruise in 2023.

Sailing roundtrip from Germany, the AIDA Cruises vessel will circumnavigate the globe on a 117-night voyage that includes visits to 43 destinations in 20 countries. Sailing to four continents, the ship will cross the Equator two times during the trip which departs Hamburg in October.

According to AIDA, highlights of the itinerary calls at Argentina, Brazil, the Patagonia, the South Seas, Australia, South Africa and Namibia.

P&O Cruises

Date: January 3, 2023

Ship: Arcadia

Length: 99 nights

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: 31 destinations in 22 countries and islands nations across the Caribbean, Central America, the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean

The Arcadia sails from Southampton in early January for P&O Cruises’ annual world cruise. Visiting 22 countries, the 2023 voyage features calls at 31 different destinations across the globe.

Before returning to England in mid-April, the itinerary also comprises four overnights in major destinations, including Honolulu (Hawaii), Auckland (New Zealand) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

During the complete itinerary, the Arcadia visits the Caribbean and Central America, in addition to the Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, the Southeast Asia, the Middle East and more.