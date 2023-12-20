Viking Sky Set for 137-Night World Cruise from Port Everglades

The Viking Sky is sailing from Port Everglades today for a 137-night world cruise. One of the two global voyages being offered by Viking Cruises this year, the journey includes visits to a total of 57 destinations across different parts of the world.

The itinerary first heads south to Central America before moving through the Panama Canal, up the West Coast and across the Pacific via Hawaii to Australia and New Zealand.

Destinations in Asia and the Middle East follow, with the ship then sailing through the Mediterranean before arriving in England.

After over four months, the world cruise is set to end in Greenwich on May 4, 2024.

In addition to popular destinations across the globe, including Mexico’s Cozumel, Monaco’s Monte Carlo, and California’s Los Angeles, the itinerary also features visits to lesser-known destinations, such as Semarang, in Indonesia; Corinto, in Nicaragua; and Thursday Island, in Australia.

The cruise also features overnight stays in 11 ports, including Sydney (Australia), Istanbul (Turkey), Auckland (New Zealand), Bali (Indonesia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Yangon (Myanmar), Singapore and Mumbai (India).

In a first for Viking Cruises, the Viking Sky will be one of the two ships offering world cruises simultaneously this winter.

After departing from Port Everglades on Dec. 23, the Viking Neptune is also set to offer a global voyage during the season. Both vessels are scheduled to offer the same itinerary in parallel.

Designed for luxury cruising, the Viking Sky originally entered service in 2017. Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 47,000-ton vessel is equipped with 465 staterooms, all of which feature private balconies.

According to Viking, the 930-guest ship boasts Scandinavian design in all of its public areas and staterooms, in addition to light-filled spaces, abundant dining experiences, and more.