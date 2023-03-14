Viking’s Unique Double World Cruise Sails in December

Demand is so good for world cruises for Viking, two ships are leaving Port Everglades later this year, sailing the same itinerary in parallel. The 138-day, 57-port voyage departs on December 20 on the Viking Sky, and December 23 on the Viking Neptune.

The ships first head south to Central America before moving through the Panama Canal, up the West Coast and across the Pacific via Hawaii to Australia and New Zealand. Calls follow in Asia and the Middle East, through the Mediterranean, with both finishing in London.

The world cruise gets longer in 2024, as the Viking Sky sails for 180 days from Port Everglades in December, with a shorter, 163-day sailing available from Los Angeles in January, with the ship ending up in New York in June.

“Our previous world cruise sold out in a matter of weeks, and we continue to see strong demand from our guests for extended voyages,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman, in a statement.

Viking has also rebranded its repositioning voyages for its expedition ships. Sailing back and forth from Antarctica to the Great Lakes, the company has come up with the “Longitudinal World Cruise.”

The sailings range from 65 to 71 days and depending on direction, sail up (or down) the west coast of South America, transit the Panama Canal, through the Caribbean and up the East Coast of the

The new 930-guest Viking Neptune was christened earlier this year in Los Angeles during its 138-day world cruise. With the world cruise concluding in the UK in May, the ship spends the late spring sailing a number of unique itineraries in Northern Europe, but also crossing to New York and calling in Greenland.

A 14-night crossing from Reykjavik to New York includes calls to Iceland and Greenland, plus Canada. That sailing is followed by a 10-night cruise from New York to Montreal as the ship spends the early part of the summer in Canada/New England. Previously published deployment had the ship sailing Baltic capital itineraries calling in Saint Petersburg.

Guests booked on the August 7 departure can look forward to a 28-night cruise from New York to Bergen (shorter segments are also offered), calling as far north as Svalbard and positioning the ship for the late summer and fall in Europe, where she makes her way to the Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition, the Viking Saturn gets delivered from Fincantieri this spring.

A seven-night debut cruise in the Western Mediterranean sails from Civitavecchia to Barcelona, followed by a 14-night cruise that positions the ship to Iceland. Among summer highlights are 14-night open-jaw sailings between Reykjavik and Bergen, calling in Iceland, the Norwegian fjords and Longyearbyen.