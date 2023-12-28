Seabourn: 2023-24 Winter Deployment Breakdown

Seabourn’s 2023-24 seven-ship winter program is global, with its fleet spread out worldwide.
Sailing its farewell winter season being handed out to Mitsui OSK next year, the Seabourn Odyssey is also offering a series of cruises to Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.
The program is also highlighted by a two-ship program in Antarctica, which will see the Seabourn Venture and the Seabourn Pursuit sailing several expedition itineraries from Ushuaia, Argentina.
Cruise Industry News breaks down the company’s itineraries for the 2023-24 season.
Antarctica
Seabourn Venture
Capacity: 264 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Length: 10 to 20 nights
Itineraries: Expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula and other remote destinations in the region, including South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and more
Sailing Season: November 18 to February 22
Seabourn Pursuit
Capacity: 264 guests
Built: 2023
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Length: 10 to 20 nights
Itineraries: Ten-, 12- and 20-night expeditions to Antarctica and other destinations across the region, such as South Georgia and the Falkland Islands
Sailing Season: November 28 to March 11
Caribbean and South America
Seabourn Ovation
Capacity: 604 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern and the Eastern Caribbean that include visits to Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica, Grenadines, St. Kitts, Antigua and more
Sailing Season: December 3 to April 14
Seabourn Quest
Capacity: 450 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Miami (United States); Buenos Aires (Argentina); Rio de Janeiro and Manaus (Brazil); San Antonio (Chile); and more
Length: Eight to 25 nights
Itineraries: Caribbean and Panama Canal in December, followed by a three-month program in South America that includes visits to Patagonia, the Inca Coast, Brazil, the Amazon, and more.
Sailing Season: November 7 to March 24
Asia and the Indian Ocean
Seabourn Encore
Capacity: 604 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Singapore; Hong Kong; Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam); and Dubai (UAE)
Length: 14 to 17 nights
Itineraries: Southeast Asia and the Far East visiting Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and more, as well as repositioning cruises sailing through the Middle East and the Indian Ocean
Sailing Season: November 9 to April 21
World Cruise
Seabourn Sojourn
Capacity: 450 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Los Angeles (United States) to Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 145 nights
Itineraries: World cruise visiting 72 ports in 28 countries across the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, and Europe
Sailing Season: January 11 to June 5
Australia and South Pacific
Seabourn Odyssey
Capacity: 450 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Sydney (Australia); and Auckland (New Zealand)
Length: 15 to 32 nights
Itineraries: Southern Australia and New Zealand with visits to Philip Island, Batemans Bay, Nelson and Oban, and more
Sailing Season: October 21 to February 21