Seabourn: 2023-24 Winter Deployment Breakdown

Seabourn’s 2023-24 seven-ship winter program is global, with its fleet spread out worldwide.

Sailing its farewell winter season being handed out to Mitsui OSK next year, the Seabourn Odyssey is also offering a series of cruises to Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The program is also highlighted by a two-ship program in Antarctica, which will see the Seabourn Venture and the Seabourn Pursuit sailing several expedition itineraries from Ushuaia, Argentina.

Cruise Industry News breaks down the company’s itineraries for the 2023-24 season.

Antarctica

Seabourn Venture

Capacity: 264 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Length: 10 to 20 nights

Itineraries: Expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula and other remote destinations in the region, including South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and more

Sailing Season: November 18 to February 22

Seabourn Pursuit

Capacity: 264 guests

Built: 2023

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Length: 10 to 20 nights

Itineraries: Ten-, 12- and 20-night expeditions to Antarctica and other destinations across the region, such as South Georgia and the Falkland Islands

Sailing Season: November 28 to March 11

Caribbean and South America

Seabourn Ovation

Capacity: 604 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern and the Eastern Caribbean that include visits to Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica, Grenadines, St. Kitts, Antigua and more

Sailing Season: December 3 to April 14

Seabourn Quest

Capacity: 450 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Miami (United States); Buenos Aires (Argentina); Rio de Janeiro and Manaus (Brazil); San Antonio (Chile); and more

Length: Eight to 25 nights

Itineraries: Caribbean and Panama Canal in December, followed by a three-month program in South America that includes visits to Patagonia, the Inca Coast, Brazil, the Amazon, and more.

Sailing Season: November 7 to March 24

Asia and the Indian Ocean

Seabourn Encore

Capacity: 604 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Singapore; Hong Kong; Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam); and Dubai (UAE)

Length: 14 to 17 nights

Itineraries: Southeast Asia and the Far East visiting Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and more, as well as repositioning cruises sailing through the Middle East and the Indian Ocean

Sailing Season: November 9 to April 21

World Cruise

Seabourn Sojourn

Capacity: 450 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Los Angeles (United States) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 145 nights

Itineraries: World cruise visiting 72 ports in 28 countries across the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, and Europe

Sailing Season: January 11 to June 5

Australia and South Pacific

Seabourn Odyssey

Capacity: 450 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Sydney (Australia); and Auckland (New Zealand)

Length: 15 to 32 nights

Itineraries: Southern Australia and New Zealand with visits to Philip Island, Batemans Bay, Nelson and Oban, and more

Sailing Season: October 21 to February 21