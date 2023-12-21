MSC Cruises Cancels Seaside’s 2024 Repositioning Cruise

MSC Cruises recently cancelled the repositioning cruise scheduled to sail onboard the MSC Seaside in April 2024.

Set to spend the winter cruising in the Southern Caribbean, the 2017-built vessel was poised to offer a trans-Atlantic crossing to the Western Mediterranean ahead of a summer season in the region.

With multiple embarkation ports, the 20-night long cruise was set to arrive in Italy on Apr. 23, 2024 and featured visits to destinations in the Caribbean, the Atlantic and Europe.

The itinerary, however, is no longer going ahead. In a statement sent to booked guests, MSC Cruises said that the cancellation happened due to “operational reasons affecting the deployment of some of our ships.”

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience and we sincerely apologize for the disappointment this may cause,” the company added.

Affected guests will be able to book other cruises currently available for sale without any administration fee, MSC Cruises said.

“These requests will be subject to our current promotions, live pricing, and cabin availability,” the company added, noting that any existing onboard services will not be transferable to the new reservations.

After returning to the region in November, the MSC Seaside is offering a series of seven- to 14-night cruises in the Southern Caribbean during the 2023-24 winter season.

During the 2024 summer, the MSC Seaside is scheduled to offer week-long cruises in the Mediterranean that sail between popular ports in Italy, Spain and France.

The 4,140-guest vessel is then set to return to the Caribbean for a series of cruises departing from PortMiami as part of its 2024-25 winter program.