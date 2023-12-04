Margaritaville at Sea Teases Fleet Addition

Margaritaville at Sea is getting ready to announce a new addition to its fleet. On its social media pages, the company recently published pictures of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise along with an unidentified vessel, saying that “something special is close.”

Meanwhile, in an e-mail sent to former guests, the brand promised big news and shared additional details of the announcement, which is expected to include the reveal of the company’s second cruise ship.

“We’re excited to announce bigger adventures on the horizon soon,” Margaritaville at Sea said in the message.

“We’ve created an entirely new way to play the day away, so get ready for elevated experiences,” the company added in the statement.

Margaritaville at Sea also said that longer itineraries and new ports of call are coming to its deployment, which currently consists of two- and three-night cruises to Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Originally launched in 2022, Margaritaville at Sea operates the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise out of the Port of Palm Beach, in Florida.

In addition to short cruises to the Bahamas, the company also offers the Cruise + Stay program. Combining resort stays with cruising, the product allows guests to spend up to four nights at selected resorts in the Grand Bahama Island.

Presently the sole vessel in Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet, the Paradise first entered service in 1991. Originally built for Costa Cruises, the ship also sailed for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line before joining the operator.

Following a major refurbishment earlier this year, the 658-cabin vessel introduced new features, including additional entertainment offerings and more dining options.

Among them is a newly refreshed nightclub, the Hemisphere, and Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar, which is said to offer high-energy entertainment featuring two “wickedly talented” piano players.

The Paradise also debuted a regulation pickleball court and outdoor lounge space, as well as several other new features.