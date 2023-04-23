Margaritaville at Sea: Multimillion-Dollar Upgrade for Ship

Margaritaville at Sea has announced a multimillion-dollar upgrade and additions to the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise which will drydock soon.

Upgrades include reimagined food and drink options, two new stage shows, onshore adventures in the Bahamas and more.

To celebrate the occasion, the cruise line has launched a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) special, offering its three-day, two-night cruises from Palm Beach, Florida, to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, for $169 per person. The second guest sails for free.

“We’ve been listening to our friends and fans and have invested in the kinds of new offerings passengers said will best enhance their sailing experience,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The venues we’ve added and enhancements we’ve made are going to take our experience to the next level and will surprise and delight new guests and returning cruisers alike.”

New upgrades include:

Paradise Pickleball at Sea: A regulation pickleball court with an outdoor lounge space;

Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar: A new venue for evening entertainment and craft cocktails;

Stars on the Water Production Shows: Two new theater shows, the Caribbean Heat and Radio Margaritaville: LIVE! At Sea.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar: A new food venue at 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

Other additions include a fitness center, Jolly Mon Kid’s Club, Hemisphere Nightclub, Fins Dining and updated cabins.

Margaritaville at Sea is also expanding its onshore excursions in Grand Bahama to add the Ultimate Party Boat and Snorkeling Experience as well as Grand Bahama Cycling Adventure.