Margaritaville at Sea Cancels Sailing Due to Bad Weather

Margaritaville at Sea is cancelling its Dec. 15 sailing because of bad weather in South Florida, the company said in a statement.

“Due to the worsening conditions at the Port of Palm Beach, the Dec. 15-17 sailing onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has been cancelled,” the company said in the message, which was sent to booked guests.

“The safety and health of our guests and our crew is of highest priority, and unfortunately, the Palm Beach Inlet is temporarily closed to all vessels due to weather conditions, which has impacted our sailing,” the company added.

Continuing its year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was scheduled to offer a two-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport.

Affected passengers will be able to reschedule their sailings to a future date, Margaritaville at Sea continued.

If the sailing is not rescheduled by December 29, 2023, the purchase value of the cancelled sailing will be transformed into a Future Cruise Credit (FCC), the company added.

According to Margaritaville at Sea, the FCC can be applied towards any available sailing through December 29, 2024.

The company also advised that its call center hours may also be impacted by the weather conditions in Florida.

Currently the only ship in service for Margaritaville at Sea, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise originally entered service in 1991.

Built for Costa Cruises, the vessel was acquired by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line – which would later become Margaritaville at Sea – in 2018.

Expanding its operations to the Gulf Coast and the Western Caribbean, the company is poised to add a second ship to its fleet in June 2024.

Sailing from Tampa, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander will offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to Mexico and Key West.