Global Entry Program Expands to PortMiami

PortMiami has become the first seaport to host a Global Entry Enrollment Center. According to a press release issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the new center was introduced on Dec. 1 and aims at assisting the traveling public with completing new and renewal applications.

CBP officers staffing PortMiami Global Entry Enrollment Center are now able to help candidates complete their application processing and their conditionally approved, in-person interviews as the final step in the membership enrollment process, the statement added.

“This is a proactive endeavor and benefit offered by the Miami Seaport to help expedite the Global Entry application process for international travelers departing on a cruise,” said Carlos Martel, CBP’s Director of Field Operations at the Miami-Tampa Field Office.

CBP signage at the seaport provides additional information and directions to assist with the enrollment process.

Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States, CBP explained.

Members enter the United States by accessing the Global Entry processing technology at designated locations.

Benefits associated with becoming a Global Entry member include no processing lines, no paperwork, and TSA Pre✓® Eligibility, which expedites screening through TSA checkpoints at participating airports.

Opening an enrollment center at PortMiami helps to promote and expand the program, CBP said.

One of the largest cruise homeports in the world, PortMiami serves as year-round basis for several cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages.

For the 2023-2024 cruise season, the port is set to host eight new cruise ships including Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia, Explora Journey’s Explora I, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Viva, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, and Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Grandeur.