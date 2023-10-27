PortMiami Welcomes 8 New Cruise Ships For Season

PortMiami announced the arrival of eight new cruise ships for the 2023-24 cruise season.



The new ships that will be sailing from PortMiami starting in October 2023 include the Oceania Vista, the Carnival Venezia and the Scenic Eclipse II.

In November 2023, ships departing from PortMiami will include the Crystal Cruises’ Serenity, Explora Journey’s Explora I and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva followed by Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur in December 2023.

In January 2024, the largest ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, will also sail from the port.

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnerships with all of our cruise partners and their commitment to providing a world-class experience to our passengers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “These new ships, and their improved amenities and customer experience, are helping to keep Miami-Dade and PortMiami on the cutting edge of the cruise industry.”

Earlier this year, the port celebrated its two busiest cruise passenger days in history. PortMiami welcomed 58,984 guests on Sunday, February 12, 2023, which was surpassed on Sunday, April 9, 2023, with the arrival of 67,594 guests.